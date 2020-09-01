The Defiance girls tennis team ran into a buzzsaw and was swept Monday by Lima Bath in WBL girls tennis action.
In battles against two returning state competitors, Lucy Chavez and Reece Miller fell to Esther and Ruby Bolon in first and second singles.
“The Bolon girls will make it to state again,” said Defiance coach Amy McDonald. They are fabulous tennis players.”
Kaylee Shank played better at third singles, but fell to Lexi White 6-3, 7-5. The second doubles team of Marissa Blunt and Sofia Castillo battled, but also fell short 6-3, 7-5.
“Our third singles and second doubles both stepped up their matches,” admitted McDonald.
Defiance (0-5, 0-4 WBL) plays at Celina Thursday.
Lima Bath 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Esther Bolon (LB) d. Lucy Chavez, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ruby Bolon (LB) d. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Lexi White (LB) d. Kaylee Shank 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Elena Oliver/Anne Oliver (LB) d. Chloe Wetstein/Ava Shock, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Rachel Wilcox/Chloe Rieman (LB) d. Marissa Blunt/Sofia Castillo, 6-3, 7-5.
