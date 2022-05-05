LIMA — The first-round matchups of the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament were held Thursday at Elida High School. Due to weather and lack of indoor court availability, the matches were played at Elida and will continue Thursday at UNOH to play through the semifinals.
The final round of the backdraw and the placing matches will be played either at Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center in Lima or at the University of Northwestern Ohio, weather permitting.
In singles action, all three DHS competitors were defeated. Kolton Greear dropped a 6-4, 6-0 decision at first singles while Aidan Brenner (6-3, 6-1) and Carmine Castaneda (6-3, 7-5) fell in second and third singles action, respectively.
The two DHS doubles pairings will get their league lidlifters on Thursday as Nate Blunt and Carter Campbell will face St. Marys’ Rhett Chisholm and Isaac Wibbeler in the first round at first doubles while Riley Nadler and Frederik Bergfelder will meet up with Caiden Bush and Britton Hall of Lima Bath at second doubles.
