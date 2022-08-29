ELIDA — Defiance girls tennis traveled to Elida on Monday to take on the Bulldogs and after the two squads played to a 2-2, tie the game was postponed due to rain.
The first two singles players for Defiance (3-6, 0-3 WBL) fell to their counterparts. The third singles match was a forfeit due to an Elida injury, giving Defiance a win. Then in the first doubles, Defiance evened the score as Marisa Martinez and Maria Moreira won in two sets 6-3, 6-3 over Valory Ta and Julia Korzan.
The two squads hope to decide the match at a later date.
At Elida
Singles
1. Ava Long (E) def. Mya Garcia 6-0, 6-0. 2. Taylor Crates (E) def. Alexa Rittner 6-0, 6-1. 3. Alyssa Ritchie (D) def. Emma Stauffer forfeit.
Doubles
1. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira (D) def. Valory Ta-Julia Korzan 6-3, 6-3. 2. Elisabeth Johnson-Victoria Gerencser (D) vs. Abby Campbell-Mya Long postponed.
Boys Soccer
Defiance boys soccer welcomed in Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday for both team’s first Western Buckeye League matchup of the season.
Ottawa-Glandorf (1-1-1, 1-0 WBL) were the ones that came out on top 3-2 thanks to goals from Carson Kimmel, Jayden Oliver and Jayden Kuhlman.
Viktor Jurcevich, on a penalty, and Benicio Garica were the two goal scorers for the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1 WBL). Carter Campbell had 13 saves in goal for Defiance.
At Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Defiance 2
O-G (1-1-1, 1-0 WBL) — Goals: Carson Kimmel, Jayden Oliver, Jayden Kuhlman. Assists: Isaac Macke. Shots on goal: 15. Saves: Dave Westrick 5.
Defiance (0-4, 0-1 WBL) — Goals: Victor Jurcevich, Benicio Garcia. Shots on goal: 7. Saves: Carter Campbell 13.
