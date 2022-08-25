ST. MARYS — Defiance volleyball traveled to St. Marys on Thursday for their first Western Buckeye League contest of the season and fell in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 15-16 to the Roughriders.
The Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1 WBL) never reached the 20 mark in any of the three sets. They were led on offense by sophomore Karleigh Hoffman who had six kills. She also led the way with four aces and was second in digs with 13. Amelia Hernandez was second on the team with four kills.
Senior libero Elizabeth Hoffman was the leading defender for Defiance with 15 digs. Hoffman was also 16-of-22 on the serve recieve. Piper Lacey and Brooke Gathman each had five blocks. Lily Lacey pitched in eight digs and led Defiance in passing with 14 assists.
Defiance is back in action on Saturday in a road non-conference bout with Eastwood.
At St. Marys
St. Marys def. Defiance 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
Defiance (0-2, 0-1 WBL) - Karleigh Hoffman 6 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces, 12-16 serve receive; Amelia Hernandez 4 kills; Piper Lacey 3 kills, 5 blocks; Brooke Gathman 5 blocks; Elizabeth Hoffman 15 digs, 2 aces, 16-22 serve receive; Lilly Lacey 8 digs, 14 assists; Ella Westrick 5 digs; Jasmyn Saldana 4 digs.
St. Marys (3-2, 1-0 WBL) - No statistics.
Boys Soccer
Defiance came up on the short end of a home decision on Thursday at Fred J. Brown Stadium as a hat trick by Kalida’s Evan Stechschulte spurred the Wildcats in a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Jaden and Braylon Smith scored the other two goals for Kalida.
At Defiance
Kalida 5, Defiance 1
Kalida (3-0) - Goals: Evan Stechschulte 3, Jaden Smith, Braylon Smith.
Defiance (0-3) - No statistics.
Girls Golf
Despite a career-tying effort from Ayvah Cullen that earned co-medalist honors, Patrick Henry’s best season score of the year lifted the Patriots to a 194-208 dual win over Defiance at Auglaize Golf Course.
Cullen shot 44 to pace the DHS scorecard while Payton Tracy shot 50. Kasey Nelson matched Cullen’s round of 44 while Katie Johnson and Aly Gebers shot 47 and 48 to put the Patriots over the top.
At Auglaize
Patrick Henry (194) - Kasey Nelson 44, Katie Johnson 47, Aly Gebers 48, Maya Lirot 55, Maddi Latta 55; Defiance (208) - Ayvah Cullen 44, Payton Tracy 50, Kaylee Harsha 56, Kirsten Johnston 58.
Girls Tennis
Defiance came up just short of a home win over defending WBL champion Lima Shawnee, falling to the 22-time league champion Indians 3-2 in a home match.
Both DHS doubles pairings picked up wins as Marissa Martinez and Maria Moreiera won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at first doubles while Elisabeth Johnston and Victoria Gerencser picked up a 6-3, 6-1 triumph at second doubles.
At Defiance
Lima Shawnee 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Alora Patel (LS) def. Ava Shock, forfeit; 2. Ava Patel (LS) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Rose Kottapalli (LS) def. Alexa Rittner, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira (D) def. Jenova DeBrossel-Brailynn Murphy, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); 2. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerenscer (D) def. Samantha Smith-Briley Ryan, 6-3, 6-1.
