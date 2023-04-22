The 21st class of the Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Fame will see a bevy of outstanding former Bulldog athletes, coaches and contributors honored along with a trio of teams from the mid 2010s inducted as Teams of Honor.
The induction ceremony and senior awards ceremony will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Defiance High School gymnasium, with attendance open to the public.
The four individuals being inducted into the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame are 2004 graduate Dan Orta, 1992 graduate Shelly (Alt) Stambaugh, 1963 graduate Joe Avilla and 2010 graduate Dace Kime. The 2015 boys basketball and baseball Division II state champions will join the quartet, along with the 2016 Division II state champion baseball team.
Longtime assistant volunteer tennis coach Ed Stephens, former DHS football coach and sports broadcaster Tim Schortgen and scorekeeper/volunteer coach Dan Detter are the 2023 recipients of the Jack Palmer Pride of the Bulldogs award.
The following is a capsule glance at the 2023 class:
DAN ORTA
Lifelong Defiance resident Daniel Orta III has excelled in athletics from a young age. As a standout member of the Defiance Bulldogs Football team, Dan has a multitude of accolades under his belt. From 2002 to 2003, he had a total of 111 tackles and 9 sacks. In 2003 he assisted his team to the Division II Region 6 title game, falling short to the eventual state champs Avon Lake. That year he earned first team all Western Buckeye League, WBL Lineman of the Year, All-Toledo Blade team, D-II Northwest Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, D-II first team all-Ohio, and was nominated for the North/South Ohio All-Star Game.
Off the football field, he was a two-time state qualifier in 2003 and 2004 and broke the Defiance High School shot put record of 46 years in 2003 with a toss of 55-2.5, a record that still stands. Upon graduation, Orta initially attended Urbana University as a starter for the Blue Knights. He then transferred closer to home and completed his collegiate career at Defiance College where he competed in football and track and field.
While at DC, he was a two-time NCAA Division III State qualifier in shot put and was ranked top 10 amongst the indoor/outdoor throwers.
Personally, Orta has successfully obtained his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and an MBA with a concentration in leadership from Defiance College. He currently works at Campbell’s Soup in Napoleon as a lead auditor and is active in Defiance youth sports by coaching baseball and eighth grade football. Through all his successes over the years, his proudest accomplishments are his wife Jenee and their two children, Daniel Nicholas IV and Callie Sue.
SHELLY STAMBAUGH
Shelly (Alt) Stambaugh is a 1992 graduate of Defiance High School and a 1997 graduate of Kent State University where she excelled in gymnastics. Since Defiance High School did not have a gymnastics team, Shelly competed through the Gold Medal Gymnastics Club in
Ottawa. Her High School career included competing Level 9 All-Around and was a four-time All-Around National qualifier. In 1991 she was a Region 5 National team member and was the Vault champion at the USA Gymnastics National Championship. Shelly followed up in 1992 by winning the Ohio State Vaulting Championship. At Defiance High School, Shelly served as
the 1991 Bulldog mascot and in 1992 was on the cheerleading squad. After graduation, Shelly attended Kent State University and had a stellar career as she competed on the Gymnastics team. In 1994, she became the first Kent State gymnast to qualify for the NCAA Championships. In 1995 and 1996, she was selected to the Kent State Student-Athlete Advisory committee.
In 1996, Shelly qualified for a second time to the NCAA Championships where she placed 19th in the all-around and 20th on the vault nationally. This finish earned her Mid-American Conference Senior Gymnast of the Year and NCAA Northeast Region co-Gymnast of the Year. Other Mid-American Conference achievements and honors during Shelly’s Kent State career include: four-time first team MAC honoree (1993-96, four-time MAC vaulting champion and 12-time MAC Gymnast of the week. Stambaugh was the first MAC gymnast to score a perfect 10 on the vault, a feat accomplished only four times in history, and still holds Kent State and MAC record on vault with a perfect 10. She was inducted into the Kent State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
Shelly graduated from Kent State with a degree in Recreational Therapy and returned to Defiance during the 2001-2002 school year to serve as cheerleading coach. She currently lives in Tampa, Fla. with her husband Dennis and their four children; Abigail, Kendall, Emma and Riley.
JOE AVILLA
Joe Avilla was born in McAllen, Texas,and grew up in Defiance where he co-captained the DHS Bulldog football team and was named as a second team all-Ohio defensive tackle in 1962.
Avilla was known as caring young man and a relentless football player who always gave his all. Each year, the Defiance football team awards the Joe Avilla Award to the player that represents Avilla’s passion for the game. Avilla was a member of the National Honor Society and president of the 1963 senior class. He attended the University of Toledo on a full athletic scholarship and was active in the ROTC program, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.
Upon graduation, Avilla joined the U.S. Air Force based in Panama City, Fla. and had the rank of staff sergeant. Upon discharge he was employed by Libby Owens in Perrysburg, and later moved to McLouth Steel in Monroe, Mich and later Ironton.
In his later years, he lived in McAllen, Texas, where he developed and taught a unique system of learning for adults. In McAllen, he also worked with the local schools, organizing events to encourage student and family participation. His passions included fishing, playing golf and creating both vegetable and flower gardens. He was constantly involved in home improvement projects, an avid reader and wonderful storyteller. Above all, he was an excellent dancer. Joe valued family life and was at his best cooking at all family celebrations. He excelled in technical writing and wrote poetry for friends and family.
Avilla passed away on July 26th, 2018.
DACE KIME
Dace Kime is a 2010 Defiance graduate who was a two-year letterman in football as a tight end, a three-year letterman in basketball and a four-year letterman in baseball. In basketball, Dace played in 64 games and shot 53 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from the 3-point line. The team won its first Western Buckeye League championship in 27 years, the first district championship in 33 years and made it to the regional semifinals in Kime’s senior season, finishing with a 21-2 record that year and a team record of 50-16 in his three years.
In baseball, Defiance went undefeated at 36-0 in WBL games and won the league four straight years from 2007-10. The team’s overall record during Kime’s four years was 127-12. In 2010, they reached the Division II state semifinals. As a high school pitcher, Dace had a record of 27-2, a career ERA of 0.90, 281 career strikeouts and 2 no-hitters. Dace also excelled as a hitter and still holds the program record for most career RBIs with 122, most career doubles with 30, is third in career hits (120) and extra base hits (43) and fourth in career home runs with 12. Kime played first base when not pitching and had a 98% career fielding rate.
Kime’s high school honors include earning first team all-WBL, all-district and all-Ohio three times (2008-10), WBL Player of the Year twice (2009-10), and District Player of the Year. In his senior year, he was named Division II OHSBCA Player of the Year. He was drafted in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010 but chose to attend the University of Louisville where he was a relief, mid-week starter and eventually the Sunday starter. He finished a three-year career with a 3.73 ERA, a record of 8-3 in 69 appearances as he pitched 135 innings with 150 strikeouts. In 2013, he ranked 14th in the nation in strikeouts per innings pitched. He was drafted in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians. He played five seasons of professional baseball with a 5.08 ERA and 272 strikeouts, reaching the Double-A level with the Akron RubberDucks before retiring in 2018.
Kime obtained his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from University of Louisville in 2013 and his master’s degree in Exercise Science and Health Promotion with a concentration in Performance Enhancement and Injury Prevention from University of California (Pa.), graduating in 2017. He is the current owner of Kime Contracting and is based out of Fort Wayne, Ind. He has a son (Jamison) that is three years old and a daughter (Kameron) who is one.
JACK PALMER PRIDE OF THE BULLDOGS
ED STEPHENS
Ed Stephens grew up in Defiance in a family of 4 boys. He graduated from Defiance High School. His favorite high school coaches were Coach Rex, the assistant HS track coach and Coach Wahl, the seventh and eighth grade football and high school varsity track coach. Stephens attended Defiance College, where he earned a degree in Business Administration, and did not leave Defiance until Uncle Sam needed him in the Army and he spent a year in the US Army at Ft. Sill, Okla. before going overseas for a year in Germany. Returning home in 1965, Stephens began working at Dinner Bell, marrying his wife Pam in 1969 and welcoming their son Doug in 1973. During his retirement, Ed worked as an associate deputy and court security for the Sheriff’s Department for 10-plus years. One winter, Pam bought him a tennis racquet for Christmas — what a gift! That began one of many trips to the courts. Stephens then
entered several local tournaments in Defiance, Angola and Ft. Wayne. Tim Call and Ed were tennis competitors and sometimes entered tournaments as doubles. When Tim began coaching, Ed would go to hit with the players and then continued helping. Since this time in 2009, Ed has helped with multiple coaches in both girls and boys tennis all year long regardless of the weather. Locations for practice could have been at any court when weather cooperated, or any gym or hallway available when it didn’t. He has volunteered unknown hours to help Defiance students learn tennis and improve their skills. Players love the many sayings from Stephens. One of his favorites is K.I.S.S. — Keep It Simple Stupid. The bottom line from Ed always is — HIT MORE TENNIS BALLS!
TIM SCHORTGEN
Tim is a 1981 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and went on to attend Defiance College where he majored in communications. He played Baseball for the Yellow Jackets and was a teammate of current DHS head baseball coach Tom Held. During his time at DC, he worked part-time for Maumee Valley Broadcasting in Napoleon on 103.1 reporting on high school basketball and filled in as an analyst for basketball. He worked with many great broadcasters such as Mike Reghi, who was the play-by-play announcer of the Baltimore Orioles as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers. Others were Adam Gubernath, Dave Kleck and the late Mike Meyer. In 1985, ‘Schorty’ started a career in law enforcement with the Defiance Police Department and retired after 29 years in 2014. In those years, Schortgen was a volunteer coach for Defiance High School football from 1992-1997 and was tight ends coach for the 1997 Division II state championship team. He then went to the broadcast booth for 25 years doing Defiance High School sports. Tim has been married to his wife Rita for 36 years and they have one daughter, Adrian Shafer, and two grandchildren, Alexia and Ashton.
DAN DETTER
Dan Detter has volunteered and coached for the Bulldogs for over 25 years. Detter began coaching basketball and baseball. As his year of service continued, he explored additional opportunities to support the Bulldogs. Detter became more involved by offering his time to keep stats and volunteer at various sporting events. Currently, Detter keeps scorebook for the boys basketball team (20 years) and the girls basketball team (two years). In addition, he has done scorebook for the past 10 years for district and sectional baseball games as well as assisting during home football games. Deter is a Bulldog alumnus, continues to enjoy his time volunteering for various sports, and enjoys time with his family. He is married to Susan (Leach) Detter and has three children — Nicholas, Allison and Wesley — all of whom are Bulldog alumni. Dan also enjoys spoiling and keeping up with his three grandchildren.
TEAMS OF HONOR
2015 BOYS BASKETBALL
The 2015 Defiance High School boys basketball team made program history, reaching the state tournament for the first time since 1940.
After the heartbreak of a one-point loss in the D-II regional semifinals to Lima Bath in 2014, the Bulldogs dropped just two games all season — a regular-season contest to eventual WBL champion Celina and a defeat in their regular season finale to Division I Lima Senior.
The team’s first piece of history came with a 44-37 win over Toledo Scott in the district finals for the Bulldogs’ 23rd win of the year, a school record. Then, Defiance avenged its league defeat to Celina with a 48-43 win over the Bulldogs in regionals at BGSU before routing Parma Heights Holy Name 58-33 in the team’s first regional championship appearance since 1976.
From there, Defiance put together a magical tournament run in Columbus, ralling from 13-4 down at the end of one quarter to powerhouse Dayton Dunbar with a 12-2 run spanning halftime and held on to defeat the Wolverines 46-45 on two Katwan Singleton free throws with 13 seconds left.
The state championship game was an even more improbable storyline against a Cleveland Central Catholic team with a major size advantage. Despite shooting 5-of-20 in the first half, the Bulldogs kept it close through three quarters. A technical foul on CCC with 38 seconds left and the Ironmen up four led to a pair of free throws by Wes Detter and a layup by Kameron Singleton to tie the game with six seconds to go and force overtime. From there, the Bulldogs took care of business on a go-ahead 3-pointer from Detter and four straight free throws from Katwan Singleton to seal a 49-45 win and the state title, including the first for head coach and DHS graduate Kirk Lehman.
Defiance finished the regular season fifth in the AP Division II state poll. Katwan Singleton was a second team all-Ohio selection and first team all-WBL selection, averaging 13.8 points per game. Shay Smiddy and Wes Detter were second and third team all-league picks with Kameron Singleton on the honorable mention list.
2015 BASEBALL
The 2015 DHS baseball team is one of five individual baseball seasons in the Defiance Teams of Honor, including the 2016 baseball team also being inducted this year.
After winning the 2013 D-II state title and falling to Bryan 6-5 in the district finals the following year, the 2015 Bulldogs rattled off eight straight wins to start the season before a short skid of three one-run losses in four games, including two WBL contests. The two league losses led to a third-place league finish, the first time since 1991 the team had not finished either first or second in the WBL.
No matter as the Bulldogs lost just one game the rest of the way. After tournament wins over Toledo Rogers and Maumee, Defiance used the tournament as a revenge tour, defeating Bryan in the district finals and avenging a regular-season loss to Lima Bath in regionals before an 8-0 blanking of Bellevue at Bowling Green’s Carter Park to earn the school’s fifth state tournament berth.
At Huntington Park in Columbus, Defiance dispatched Sunbury Big Walnut 8-1 with six runs in the final two innings as Shay Smiddy allowed six hits in a complete-game stifling while roping a double. Wes Detter had three base hits and Garrett ‘Boo’ Sierra had three RBIs. The win advanced Defiance to the D-II state finals against Poland Seminary where Michael Hendricks struck out seven in 6.1 innings of work. With the Bulldogs up 5-3 and a runner on first, Smiddy came on in relief to earn the final two outs via popup and groundout to cap a 28-5 season with a state crown.
Smiddy and Hendricks were both second team all-Ohio pitchers in Division II in 2015 with Smiddy and Sierra earning first team all-WBL honors and Tyler Weaver and Hendricks being named to the second team and senior Gage Cordray to the third team.
Smiddy, Detter and Braden Frederick all were double-dippers for the Bulldogs as members of the state title teams in basketball and baseball in 2015.
2016 BASEBALL
Coming off the 2015 state crown, the target was squarely on the backs of the 2016 Defiance Bulldogs and with construction of the new high school facilities, the Bulldogs did not play an official home game and had to replace seven starters from the year prior.
The Bulldogs took that challenge in stride, however and ran roughshod through the area baseball scene. The two games Defiance dropped that season were to Division I teams Cincinnati Moeller and Upper Arlington as the Bulldogs were winners, but close winners, as the team won all eight games decided by two runs or fewer.
Once the postseason began, nothing would stand in Defiance’s way. The team allowed just one run through its first three tournament games, setting up for a tough Division II regional at Bowling Green’s Carter Park. First up was Columbs Bishop Watterson, led by eventual Duke Blue Devil Matt Dockman on the mound. Defiance’s Shay Smiddy, an eventual OHSBCA Ohio Division II Player of the Year winner, was a triple short of the cycle and struck out five in six frames of one-hit ball in an 8-1 win.
Next up was Parma Padua, who proved to be a much tougher test as the Bruins led Defiance 5-1 with one out in the top of the sixth inning but Bryce Borton came up with a bases-clearing triple to tie the game that Defiance eventually won 7-5.
In Columbus, Smiddy again was masterful on the mound with eight strikeouts in seven innings, allowing one run on five hits as the Bulldogs smothered Steubenville 6-1 to advance to their second straight title game. With three innings available to work in the state title game against Hamilton Badin, the Bulldogs teamed up for a thrilling win.
A pitcher’s duel throughout, Defiance scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Charlie Gordon in the first inning before Badin tied it in the top of the second. Defiance again took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Jacob Jimenez RBI single that scored Braden Frederick, but Badin came up with a one-out RBI single to keep their title hopes alive and eventually send the game to extra innings.
In the bottom of the eighth, Smiddy was hit by a pitch to give Defiance a leadoff baserunner, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and was sent to third on a Gordon single. With two outs, six-hole hitter Austin Taylor came up with the play of his life on the diamond, lacing a state championship-winning single to center field to win the game 2-1 and give head coach Tom Held and the Bulldogs their third state championship in four years.
Smiddy and Connor Stykemain were first team all-Ohio performers while Held was named OHSBCA Division II Coach of the Year. Smiddy set a school record with 13 victories that season, finishing 13-0 with 96 strikeouts, 20 walks and a 0.57 ERA on the bump.
