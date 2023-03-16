CONCORD, N.C. — For Defiance natives Luke Hagerty and Rob Ziegler, baseball has been a part of life for nearly as long as they’ve been alive.
But with playing careers finished, the game has not left the pair as the former diamond stars have shifted their focus to training the area’s next greats as trainers and baseball development specialists at X2 Baseball.
“It’s something I’ve got a pretty good knowledge base with and passing that on to our clients and our younger baseball guys is rewarding,” said Hagerty, a 1999 Defiance High School graduate. “We can help them avoid things and not have to learn from some mistakes, we help with the recruiting process, it’s more than just the physical work.”
Added Ziegler: “Both Luke and I look back on our careers and think about how much better we could have been with the knowledge we have now. To give that back to the next generation of baseball talent is so rewarding. If I can’t be the one out there playing and using the knowledge I’ve gathered, to give it back to someone else is just as fulfilling.”
Hagerty had a meteoric rise in his baseball career at the turn of the millennium. The 6-7 lefthander went from prep star to all-Mid-American Conference pitcher at Ball State University to first-round MLB draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2002.
An elbow injury required Tommy John surgery in 2003 and by the time Hagerty returned to full pitching action in 2005 as a Rule 5 Draft pick of the Florida Marlins, the ‘yips’ had damaged any shot of his playing career by sapping his control. After bouncing around the minors, Hagerty shifted his focus to receiving a degree from Arizona State and then starting his own business, X2 Baseball in Scottsdale, Ariz. as a way to stay involved with the game and work to maximize athletes’ ability.
“At first I was just trying to figure out something to do,” said Hagerty. “I had a leg up a little bit on some guys post-career because I had my four-year degree. It just started out working with guys and training on the human performance side of things and then I went down the rabbit hole with pitching performance. The biggest thing was being exposed to the overload/underload training in ‘99 with (Defiance head baseball) coach (Tom) Held, the velocity stuff was nothing new to me. We ended up doing a good job with it, our clients grew up, went to college and some went to pro ball. One of our early guys, Austin Davis, is still playing in the majors with the Astros this year.”
Hagerty helped build up X2 Baseball from a small operation into an organization with locations in Scottsdale and now in Concord, N.C. where he works and resides with his family.
Hagerty even took time away from the facilities in 2019 as he pursued an unprecedented return to the major leagues with the Cubs that was ultimately ended by elbow soreness.
“I’ve been through a lot and I had to figure a lot of it out on my own,” explained Hagerty. “When you start thinking about everything that I was able to do with the game, it’s pretty unique. I had the yips to contend with, I’ve been pretty much anywhere you could be (in baseball).
“Some people have 20 years of experience in baseball but they’ve done the same year 20 times. Every year’s been different for me.”
For Ziegler, a common bond with Hagerty as a former Defiance Bulldog helped the 28-year-old pitcher find a landing spot after the conclusion of his own baseball career.
Ziegler was a star for a perennially-powerful Defiance program from 2011-13, finishing with a .410 career batting average, 12 home runs and 91 RBIs while recording a 21-4 pitching record, an 0.81 ERA and 236 strikeouts in his high school career. That career was capped by a 10-0 season as a senior with 109 strikeouts in 62 innings to help lead Defiance win the 2013 state championship, the first title in 14 years for the program.
Ziegler pitched two years at the University of Kentucky before transferring to Kent State University, where he pitched two more seasons.
In Ziegler’s last season at Kent State, he trained with Hagerty at the X2 location in Arizona and after a few years, Hagerty reached out in 2020 as he branched into North Carolina.
“It was a no-brainer opportunity to come down here and train guys,” said Ziegler. “I’d known him and (sports agent and Defiance grad) Josh Knipp and they came together on an opportunity to buy the facility and get boots on the ground. I’ve been very honored to get this opportunity.”
For both men, the chance to continue their baseball careers without taking to the mound themselves has been rewarding and doing so as fellow Defiance products adds another dimension.
“That part is really fun,” admitted Hagerty. “Growing up in Ohio, all you hear about is how awesome the players are in California or Texas or Florida. When you think of Ohio, you don’t think baseball first, but the biggest thing has been that people start believing they can do something and then they make it happen.”
“It’s very rewarding and it’s an honor to be on that list of guys from Defiance, what Tom Held and Greg Inselmann have built there,” said Ziegler. “There’s people down here (in North Carolina) that know about coach Held and Defiance’s pitching progression and all those aspects. Baseball’s a small community and to come from a place like that makes it fun.”
