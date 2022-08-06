Defiance girls tennis will see one of its smallest teams ever in 2022 with the departure of nine players, three to graduation, from their squad last year that went 1-8 in the Western Buckeye League and finished ninth.
But under first year head coach and 2020 Defiance High School graduate Alexa Bickford, the team is hoping to get a youthful spark with a small, but close-knit group.
“We have 11 players on the team which is the smallest our girls team has had in years, but because of this, our girls are closer as a team and they push each other to do better at every practice,” Bickford, who is set to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in sports management this year, said.
Despite the large departure, the team returns a lot of upperclassmen as eight of the 11 players are either juniors or seniors.
Senior Ava Shock comes in as the team’s most experienced player as she will be the only player on the team to have lettered four times. Mya Garcia (three-year letterwinner), Marisa Martinez (two-year letterwinner), Elizabeth Johnson and Jaela Sepeda (JV) will round out the rest of the senior crew.
Two-year letterwinners Victoria Gerencser, Alex Rittner and Kaiya Snyder will round out the junior returners while Maria Del Mar Moreira (two-year letterwinner) is the lone returning sophomore.
“We have a lot of returning players who are strong and ready for the season. Even our new varsity player Alyssa Ritchie is working hard and can keep up with all of her teammates,” Bickford said.
The Bulldogs will tout three newcomers to the squad one being senior Sepeda who will play on JVs alongside freshman Mabel Adams. Sophomore Alyssa Ritchie will play her first year on varsity as a newcomer to the program.
Last season wasn’t the smoothest of sailing by any measures for the Bulldog program but with a strong core of veteran players, Bickford feels that this team can improve on their 1-8 league mark.
“Overall, we lost many strong players, and last season was rough for them, but with working with these girls in the offseason, I can already see so much improvement. These girls really want to win more matches this year and I can see that their work will be paid off,” Bickford said.
