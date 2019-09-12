The Defiance girls tennis team returned to action Wednesday and swept Ayersville 5-0.

Making a change in the line-up, Reece Miller scored a 6-1, 6-0 win at second singles and Courtney Brown came up from the JV team to score a 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles.

The Bulldogs will return to action today when they host Ottawa-Glandorf.

Defiance 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Alexa Bickford (D) def. Katie White, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Reece Miller (D) def. Hailey Bok, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Courtney Brown (D) def. Liz McCloud, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Marissa Blunt/Chloe Wetstein (D) def. Kara Retcher/Abigail Baldwin, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. 2. Sofia Castillo/Ava Shock (D) def. Lana Culp/Tisha Martinez, 6-2, 6-0.

