First-year head coach Jenny Vincent takes over for Rafael Manriquez as Defiance girls soccer head coach for the 2020 season and she’ll have to work without a group of 13 seniors.
Gone from a team that finished 5-8-4 overall and 2-5-2 in the WBL are the top five scorers and experienced goalkeeper.
“We were blessed with a great senior class,” said Vincent, who was the JV coach last year. “It was my first year (as assistant). I couldn’t ask for a better group.”
The Bulldogs will look to find some scoring. Gone are Brianna Fortman (7 goals, 2 assists), Desi Garcia (4 goals, 6 assists), Carlee Smiddy (4 goals, 5 assists), Trinity Bibler (3 goals) and Tenley Baldwin (2 goals, 1 assist).
The leading returning scorer for the Bulldogs is junior Mariah Elston, who had 2 goals and 1 assist in 2019. Also back are senior Alex Macias, plus sophomores Reece Rittenhouse and Lindsay Roth, who all scored a goal last season.
The defense loses Breanna Elston, but will return Maddison Bloomfield, Brittney Garcia and Alexis Kroeckel.
With the open spots on the roster, young players that Vincent worked with on the JV squad will need to step up.
“We have some great young talent,” said Vincent. “Since we are a young team, we’re focusing on getting better every day.”
One other spot to fill for the Bulldogs is a big one. Raelle Gonzales graduated, leaving the keeper spot in net open. Gonzales made 114 saves last season.
Junior Oktavia Rohlf is someone Vincent is counting on to fill that spot.
“She’ll step in for us this year,” Vincent said of the new keeper.
Sophomore Carmela Castaneda, who spent the year playing on the JV squad for Vincent, could also see some time in goal for Defiance.
“She’s showing some potential,” Vincent said of the sophomore. “Both (Rohlf and Castaneda) have the knack for stepping up and blocking shots. It takes a special person.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the tough slate the Bulldogs will get in the WBL.
“Lima Shawnee was a tough team,” Vincent said of the league. “Every game is a challenge. You can’t take a game off. Every minute of the game, you can’t let up.”
Before getting into the league season, the Bulldogs will open Friday night at rival Napoleon at 6 p.m.
