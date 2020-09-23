Grand Valley State commit Chandler Clark showed off her scoring prowess for Lima Bath on Tuesday at Fred J. Brown Stadium, netting six of the Wildcats’ seven goals as Bath downed Defiance, 7-1.

McKenna Hale tallied three assists while Alexis Hammons had a pair in the win for league-unbeaten Bath.

Defiance will return to action Saturday at home against Bowling Green (4-3-1) at 5 p.m.

At Defiance

Lima Bath 7, Defiance 1

Lima Bath (9-1, 5-0 WBL) - Goals: Chandler Clark 6, Rachel Clark. Assists: McKenna Hale 3, Alexis Hammons 2.

Defiance (1-8, 1-4 WBL) - No statistics.

Load comments