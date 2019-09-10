Defiance was able to strike first at Fred J. Brown Stadium, but Kenton hit an equalizer with 15 minutes to go as the Bulldogs played to a one-all tie with Kenton in WBL girls soccer.
Freshman Lindsay Roth knocked in her first career to goal to start the scoring.
“Our girls battled hard,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “We scored with about 25 minutes left, but they were able to hit the equalizer with about 15 minutes to go. (It) was not the result we wanted. Kenton came in 6-1. We competed with a good team and hopefully that will give us some momentum.”
Defiance returns to action Thursday in the WBL at home against Elida.
Defiance 1, Kenton 1
Defiance (2-2-3, 1-1-1 WBL) — Goal: Lindsay Roth. Assist: Carlee Smiddy. Shots: 9. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 20.
Kenton (6-1-1, 1-1-1) - No stats.
