GALNDORF - Defiance managed just one shot on goal as the Bulldogs fell at Ottawa-Glandorf 6-0 Thursday in WBL girls soccer action.
Kelsea Erford led the Titans with two goals and one assist.
Castaneda Carmela made 17 saves for Defiance.
Defiance (1-11, 1-6 WBL) will be back in action Saturday when they host Ottoville.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Defiance 0
Defiance (1-11, 1-6 WBL) - Shots: 1. Saves: Castaneda Carmela 17.
Ottawa-Glandorf (8-2-2, 4-1-2 WBL) - Goals: Kelsea Erford 2, Lauren Siefker, Myka Aldrich, Mackenzie Recker, Ella Okuley. Assists: Clara Beach, Kelsea Erford, Madylen Hovest. Shots: 23. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.