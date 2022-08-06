Building depth and experience will be the key for the 2022 edition of Defiance High School girls golf this season as Pat Murphy’s fifth DHS squad will enter the campaign in need of replacements for the top three golfers from the team’s scoring slate a year ago.
No. 1 golfer Mallory Weaver (43 nine-hole average), one of two Division I district qualifiers and a three-year letterwinner, departs via graduation for Defiance as does No. 2 Emly Wahl (two-year letterwinner, district qualifier, 49 average) and No. 3 Kennedy Zeller (four-year letterwinner, 58 average).
Sophomore Ayvah Cullen and senior Kirsten Johnston, both letterwinners a season ago, will take on the top spots in the pecking order for the six-player roster for the Bulldogs.
“Ayvah is a promising sophomore who is an excellent softball player and she has the ability to transition that talent to golf as well,” explained Murphy, “but she needs a lot of match experience. Kirsten Johnston is the only other returning player and is entering her second year as a golfer as a senior so she is also very inexperienced. Our strength is that our players are working hard to overcome our inexperience, but it will take time.”
Rounding out the roster for the Bulldogs is a junior, two sophomores and a freshman to add to the ranks.
Junior Hailey Becker will take to the links for the Bulldogs this fall, joined by freshman Payton Tracy and sophomores Lilly Whiteford and Kaylee Harsha.
“Of the six golfers currently on the team, four have never played golf,” noted Murphy. “I like our young ladies quite a bit, but we are literally starting from scratch. I am excited to watch our young ladies improve as we work to build a solid program with an extremely young group of athletes. I believe, however we start, we will be much improved by the end of the season.”
As for the race in the Western Buckeye League, Murphy cited a trio of squads looking to claim league supremacy.
“Wapakoneta, Shawnee, and Celina will be the better teams in the WBL with St. Marys, Kenton, and DHS trying to establish consistent programs,” noted the DHS mentor. “It should be noted that O-G will have a girls’ team for the first time, but they are playing a limited schedule but are trying to establish a program that would allow girls’ golf to eventually become an official league sport.”
After picking up a tri-match win over Kenton and O-G to start the 2022 campaign on Thursday, Defiance finished eighth in its host Elks Invitational at Auglaize on Friday. The Bulldogs will host the league’s girls golf invitational on Sept. 16 at Eagle Rock Golf Club at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.