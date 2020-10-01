Defiance closed the regular season and the WBL season in girls golf with a 223-234 win over Lima Shawnee Tuesday at Eagle Rock.
Mallory Weaver carded a 51 to carry the Bulldogs to the victory. Madison Daniels stepped up to shoot a 56 for Defiance.
Haylee Wurm and Madilyn Paphanchith of Shawnee earned medalist honors by carding matching 50s.
With the regular season out of the way, the Defiance girls golf team will prepare for D-I sectional tournament play on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Heatherdowns.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (223) - Mallory Weaver 51, Madison Daniels 56, Emily Wahl 57, Aubrey Bujalski 59. Lima Shawnee (234) - Haylee Wurm 50, Madilyn Paphanchith 50, Addie Hilden 64, Kaley Cotrell 70.
