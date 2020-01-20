Defiance spent the better part of Monday’s matchup battling its way out of an early hole after Swanton jumped out to a quick lead.
While the hosting Bulldogs clawed back time and time again for the better part of three quarters, the outside shooting and costly mistakes proved too tough a task as Swanton picked up a 59-42 road victory at the Dawg Pound.
Swanton knocked down eight three-pointers, scored 22 points on possessions following Defiance turnovers and also had 20 points after picking up offensive rebounds. Junior twins Aricka and Averie Lutz were the catalysts for the visiting Bulldogs as each scored 14 points and accounted for five three-pointers and seven steals.
“Those two twins get after it in the full court,” remarked Swanton head coach Eric Oakes, whose team improves to 9-4 on the year. “They’re getting smarter about not reaching and fouling and just turning teams and that really helped. Everything for us comes from our defense. If we make shots, that’s just going to help spark us more.”
Utilizing a full court press from the start, the visitors managed to force Defiance into seven first quarter turnovers and made the home team pay early and often.
Averie hit the first three-pointer of the game and Morgan Pine snagged a steal and made a shot right away to stake Swanton to a 5-0 lead. Olivia Moats countered with a steal and score for Defiance’s first two points less than a minute later, but Swanton made Defiance’s deficit bigger with two Aricka Lutz technical foul shots, a Frankie Nelson putback and another three-ball from Averie to extend the lead to 12-2 with 3:15 left in the first.
“This is two games in a row we’ve had that same start, just slow and sluggish,” noted Defiance head coach Rafael Manriquez after his team dropped to 7-5. “We’ve got to figure out a way to come out and start games better. We’ve shown we can do that, for whatever reason January has not been good to us the last two years.”
Defiance answered with the next five on a Carlee Smiddy free throw, two from Tammy Aguilera and a Joanna Schlatter bucket to cut the lead to 12-7. But as was the story of the night, Swanton had the answer when, following a Defiance turnover, an open shooter was found for a three-ball, this time from Nelson, who finished with two from long range and 12 points for the game.
Trailing 21-9 after Ashlynn Waddell scored on Swanton’s second put-back attempt, Defiance again made a small run with Raelle Gonzales and Smiddy hitting two-point shots on either side of a Moats triple midway through the second quarter. But three straight turnovers led to three straight buckets from Averie, Kara Truckor and Aricka as Swanton went back up 11 points, 27-16.
Moats, who finished with eight points, and Trinity Shirk connected for Defiance three-pointers as the Blue and White trailed just 29-24 at halftime. They outscored Swanton 8-5 to open the second half and get as close as two, 34-32, as Smiddy and Shirk hit back-to-back buckets halfway through the third quarter. A steal and score from Averie and a three from Aricka, ended that small Defiance run, however, and the home Bulldogs would never get within one basket the remainder of the night.
“They’re good. They do a really good job of getting downhill and then kicking out,” Manriquez said of Swanton’s ability to make that extra pass and getting the open shot. “And they made shots when they needed to. When we had it down to three or four points they would step up and make a shot. Some of that is lack of execution on our part and for them it’s knocking down a shot when they needed to.”
The fourth quarter was all Swanton as Aricka, Averie and Nelson made Swanton’s first three attempts from long range in the quarter. Aricka also added two free throws to make 48-37 right after Gonzales finished off a feed from Shirk for Defiance.
“We’ve been working on (making that extra pass),” said Oakes of getting the open look. “Even late in the game we would come down and just fire it. We’re a lot better when we’re running our things and shooting in rhythm. I don’t mind them shooting threes, I just want them in rhythm and the girls did a nice job of that tonight.”
Swanton shot 7-for-10 from the field and hit both free throw attempts in the final stanza while Defiance went 3-for-9. After committing 16 turnovers in the first half, Defiance turned it over just five times in the second but with Swanton rarely missing and grabbing offensive rebounds on all three of its misses, the opportunities were not there.
“When you play so hard to get back in the game and then you don’t execute little things like grabbing a rebound off of a missed opportunity and they’re able to get some points out of that,” began Manriquez, “that definitely hurts every time we were trying to get back into the game.”
Kinley Maynard scored 12 points and Mira Horvath chipped in nine to lead Defiance’s JV squad to a 30-22 victory.
Defiance will have just a couple days to get back on track as the Bulldogs welcome WBL foe Lima Bath (13-2) on Thursday.
“We have to take care of the basketball,” Manriquez said of playing Bath. “We’re going to see a lot of pressure from Bath. We just have to get back into rhythm, playing how we’re capable of playing. For whatever reason we’re sluggish right now. We just have to find a way to get out of that funk.”
SWANTON (59) — Ar. Lutz 14; Av. Lutz 14; Nelson 12; Oakes 9; Pine 2; Waddell 4; Dohm 2; Truckor 2; Taylor 0; Sarvo 0. Totals 23-55 5-5 59.
DEFIANCE (42) — Smiddy 12; Gonzales 8; Moats 8; Aguilera 3; Schlatter 2; Shirk 5; Black 2; McKenzie 2; Garcia 0; Maynard 0. Totals 15-39 9-15 42.
Three-point goals: Swanton 8-23 (Av. Lutz 4, Nelson 2, Ar. Lutz, Oakes), Defiance 3-10 (Moats 2, Shirk). Rebounds: Swanton 31 (Oakes 7), Defiance 27 (Aguilera 6). Turnovers: Swanton 18, Defiance 21.
Swanton 15 14 11 19 — 59
Defiance 7 17 10 8 — 42
Reserves: Defiance, 30-22.
