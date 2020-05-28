At a school like Defiance High School, it can be tough to stand out in the world of athletics.
After all, former football coach and current AD Jerry Buti won 165 games and a state title at DHS, baseball coach Tom Held has three state crowns and 14 WBL titles, Obie Mouser has been a part of DHS for 36 years and won a cross country state title and former wrestling coach Larry Saxton helped coach 28 state qualifiers and 17 WBL team championships.
But for Kirk Lehman’s career, it’s tough to top.
Lehman is one of the all-time greatest players in Bulldog hoops history with over 1,000 points and a second team all-Ohio nod as a senior. He came back in 2003 to guide the boys basketball program and took it to new heights with four Western Buckeye League titles, three trips to regionals and a magical state championship run in 2015.
Following his decision to step down on Wednesday, the praise was quick and sizeable from Lehman’s peers for a career well-coached.
“Kirk Lehman doesn’t base his career on that state title, he bases it on developing men,” said Buti, who has worked alongside Lehman in AD capacities for many years now. “We have a great basketball program here and it’s because of him and the way he runs the program.
“He’s just a great mentor to kids if they pay attention to the work ethic and the empathy towards each other that he develops. I’m telling you, he could give a coaching clinic to coaches, not just here but anywhere.”
Noted current DHS football coach Kevin Kline, whose oldest son Caden completed his hoops career under Lehman’s tutelage: “Honestly I was a little bit shocked, but Kirk Lehman is extremely representative of Defiance High school and Defiance in general. He’s a tremendous person, I can’t say enough about him as a person.”
“Everything I was able to watch and learn from him is irreplaceable,” said Held, who taught in a classroom next door to Lehman for 14 years before moving to the new school facility three years ago. “The enthusiam he brought to basketball here at Defiance replicated what he played in during the ‘70s, it’s just fantastic.
“He’s been a role model as a teacher, a role model as a coach, not just for his players but for us that have worked around him and with him.”
One coach who’s seen Lehman’s growth from start to finish is Mouser, who was Lehman’s eighth-grade hoops coach and followed Roger Renz as varsity coach starting in 1978-79, the year after Lehman departed for Ohio University.
“There’s a lot of tradition in that family, they were all pretty intense competitors,” said Mouser of Lehman and brothers Jay and Dan, both of whom played collegiate basketball at the University of Toledo. “Wherever Kirk played, wherever he coached – Tinora, Rossford or Defiance – he put a lot of pressure on himself as well as the players. That’s the way it should be.
“As a player, he was a terrific point guard type for us and if they would have had the three-point shot when he played, I don’t know what his point total would’ve been. It would’ve been amazing.”
Another key to the sustained success of DHS sports over the past few decades has been a harmony between the three sports seasons and success being the highest priority.
“He was always very giving to other sports,” noted Buti. “The greatest thing from an AD’s perspective, he’s a team player. He’s in it for every team sport, very cooperative working with other programs.”
“It’s so easy being a head coach in a high school when the head coaches get along and are all on the same page,” noted Held. “That’s what’s been so great to work with Kirk over the years and Jerry and now with Kevin.”
Added Defiance superintendent Bob Morton: “Whether it be in the classroom, he’s an outstanding teacher and that, first and foremost, is a big impact (on Defiance). He takes that job as seriously as he takes his coaching. He’s a parent that way, a brother that way, he’s the epitome of what you’d want an educator to be.”
One thing’s for certain, Lehman’s coaching accumen is not in question.
“We’ve had some talented kids, there’s no doubt about that,” said Mouser. “He had the ability to get the most out of guys that were really good, but he could also bring kids that maybe were closer to average and get the most out of their abilities. That’s pretty tough to do.”
“As a coach you get to a point in your career and you decide its the right time to walk away,” said Kline. “He’s done just about all you can do as a coach, a lot of kids have benefited from his guidance ... To turn (the program) into what it’s become, it speaks volumes. He develops these kids as players but it goes so much further beyond that into developing people.”
Added Held: “Everyone in the Defiance community knows what an asset he is to this community. What he’s brought to Defiance over the last 17 years is amazing. We wouldn’t have that basketball gym without what he’s done for this program. They say all good things come to an end and he’s had a lot of good things.”
