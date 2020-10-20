WAPAKONETA – The hosts were able to speed up the game and wear out Defiance as the Indians scored a 5-0 win over the Bulldogs in a Division II boys soccer sectional semifinal on Monday.
Dylan Whitehead and Kaleb Place each had a pair of goals for Wapakoneta.
“We played well for 39 minutes,” stated Defiance coach Eric Burns. “Then the Wapakoneta pace just wore us out.”
Defiance did fire six shots on goal. Keeper Carter Campbell made eight stops for the Bulldogs.
“We are a young team,” added Burns. “We grew a lot as the season went on. We have a bright future.”
Defiance finishes the season 3-13-1. Wapakoneta (8-4-3) will travel to Lima Shawnee for a sectional title on Thursday.
At Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta 5, Defiance 0
Defiance (3-13-1) – Shots: 6. Saves: Carter Campbell 8.
Wapakoneta (8-4-3) – Goals: Dylan Whitehead 2, Kaleb Place 2, Kyle Beach. Shots: 12. Saves: Christian Mowery 6.
