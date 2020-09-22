Defiance scored off a Tyler Frederick free kick but it wasn’t enough Monday in Western Buckeye League action as the Bulldogs fell to visiting Elida 4-1 at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Carter Campbell recorded 10 saves for the host Bulldogs, which dropped to 1-8-1 (0-5 WBL) on the year.
“We get a little break until Thursday,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “That will give us a little time to fix some things before we head to Bath.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Bath Township on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the host Wildcats (3-5-1, 0-2-1 WBL).
At Defiance
Elida 4, Defiance 1
Elida (2-4, 2-2 WBL) – Goals: Aiden Bartels 2, Jeremiah Wilson, Preston Layman. Shots: 12. Saves: Scott Holmgren 6.
Defiance (1-8-1, 0-5 WBL) – Goal: Tyler Frederick. Shots: 6. Saves: Carter Campbell 10.
