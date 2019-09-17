Defiance dropped a pair of boys soccer contests as the Bulldogs fell to Archbold 6-0 on Saturday before suffering a 6-1 loss to Elida on Monday.

Victor Soto put the ball in the net for Defiance with seven minutes to go in the first half against Elida, trimming the halftime deficit to 2-1 before Elida pulled away in the second.

On Saturday, Elijah Zimmerman and Kaden Rufenacht each scored a pair of goals for Archbold.

Elida 6, Defiance 1

Defiance (1-8-1, 1-4 WBL) - Goals: Victor Soto.

Elida (4-1-2, 2-1-1 WBL) — No statistics.

Saturday

Archbold 6, Defiance 0

Archbold (4-3-1) — Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2, Kaden Rufenacht 2, Josiah Magallanes, Krayton Kern. Shots: 11. Saves: Kyler Boulton 2.

Defiance (1-7-1) — Shots: 2. Saves: Carter Campbell 5.

