WAPAKONETA — Defiance rattled off its third straight Western Buckeye League victory Wednesday with a road triumph over Wapakoneta, taking down the Redskins by four shots, 183-187.
Sophomore Aidan Kiessling shared medalist honors with Wapak’s John Hefner after both shot 44 on the day. Jayden Jerger shot 45 while Ryan Yeager and Jack Mortier both shot 47 to boost the Bulldogs to the victory.
On Tuesday, Jerger paced the Bulldogs with a 39 but a fifth-golfer tiebreak led Defiance to a win over St. Marys. Yeager and Bradyn Shaw both shot 46 for the fourth and fifth spots for DHS.
Defiance (3-1 WBL) will return to action Monday with a road league dual at Van Wert at 4:30 p.m. at Willow Bend Country Club before facing Archbold at Ironwood on Tuesday.
At Wapakoneta Country Club
Defiance (183) — Aidan Kiessling 44, Jayden Jerger 45, Jack Mortier 47, Ryan Yeager 47; Wapakoneta (187) — John Hefner 44, Cooper Talowsky 45, Clay Wilsey 47, Austin West 51.
Tuesday
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (170) - Jayden Jerger 39, CJ Zachrich 42, Jack Mortier 43, Ryan Yeager 46, Bradyn Shaw 46; St. Marys (170) — Andrew Moore 38, Cole Koening 42, Brett Speckman 44, Dakoda Moore 46, Reese Sweigart 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.