The Defiance boys golf team put together a solid 2021 campaign, finishing their nine Western Buckeye League dual matches at 7-2 for a third-place finish while finishing fifth in the WBL Tournament to tie for third in the final league standings.
In the postseason, standout senior Jayden Jerger reached the Division I district tournament and tied for 37th overall to cap off a Bulldog career with a first team all-WBL campaign. With fellow seniors Kam Brown and Logan Deming departing, along with some talented underclassmen, head coach Rick Weaver’s eighth season coaching the DHS duffers will be an interesting one.
Senior Aidan Kiessling leads a three-man group of returning lettermen, along with junior Luke Webb and sophomore Cody Shaw.
Honorable mention all-WBL golfer David Jimenez and fellow senior Bradyn Shaw also depart from the starting rotation for the Bulldogs.
“Especially when you get into WBL matches, the No. 1 and 2 guys are usually pretty even and a lot of times it comes down to your four or five man to determine who wins,” explained Weaver. “Usually the team that wins the league is the one with four strong scorers. Last year we had five solid guys that would rotate which four scores we take. This year, I feel confident in our No. 1 with Aidan and Luke Webb and Cody Shaw played some at the varsity level last year, but we’ve got to find those four-five-six guys. We’re very inexperienced in that aspect.”
Replacing that group will take some new faces in junior Jackson Hansbarger and sophomore Casen Linebrink, along with a crew of four freshman on the roster.
“This group has some hard workers in it,” lauded Weaver. “They’re competitors out there on the course and they’re great kids. In the Celina Invite (on Friday), I think we went in with four of our five guys having never played at Celina and three of them didn’t know it was 18 holes in invitationals. That kinda shows you how inexperienced we are.”
Drew Hoeffel, Drew Nusbaum, Jaren Hansbarger and Braden Weaver will join the varsity ranks for the first time.
Overcoming those growing pains will be the key to a possible successful season on the links for Defiance.
“We have a chance to be really good if our young guys grow up fast,” said Weaver. “It comes down to practice and actually playing in matches. I tell our kids every year, playing in a match is totally different than playing with your dad or your friends on a Sunday night. we just need to get a couple matches under our belt. We’ve got talent, there’s just not that experience yet.”
The Bulldogs got their season started Friday with the Celina Lynx Invitational and will open their set of home matches this season with the Defiance Invitational on Monday at Eagle Rock Golf Club. Defiance will dip its toes into the Western Buckeye League dual match portion of the schedule with a match at Van Wert on Aug. 16, with home tilts against defending WBL co-champ St. Marys (Aug. 22), Elida (Sept. 1), Celina (Sept. 8), Kenton (Sept. 12) and Ottawa-Glandorf (Sept. 15) before the league meet on Sept. 22 at Northmoor Golf Course in Celina.
