Playing an 18-hole dual meet, the Defiance boys golf team fell to visiting Liberty-Benton 312-325 on Tuesday at Eagle Rock.
Defiance’s Jack Vander Horst earned medalist honors at the match with a 71. Will Lammers added a 75 for the Bulldogs.
Defiance is back in action in the WBL in a morning match as the Bulldogs host Wapakoneta at 10 a.m. today.
At Eagle Rock
Liberty-Benton (312). Defiance (325) — Jack Vander Horst 71, Will Lammers 75, Jack Mortier 88, Jayden Jerger 91.
