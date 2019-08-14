Playing an 18-hole dual meet, the Defiance boys golf team fell to visiting Liberty-Benton 312-325 on Tuesday at Eagle Rock.

Defiance’s Jack Vander Horst earned medalist honors at the match with a 71. Will Lammers added a 75 for the Bulldogs.

Defiance is back in action in the WBL in a morning match as the Bulldogs host Wapakoneta at 10 a.m. today.

At Eagle Rock

Liberty-Benton (312). Defiance (325) — Jack Vander Horst 71, Will Lammers 75, Jack Mortier 88, Jayden Jerger 91.

