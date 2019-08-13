Defiance began its Western Buckeye League slate of matches on a positive note, taking down visiting Lima Shawnee 171-180 in a dual match on Monday at Eagle Rock Golf Club.
Will Lammers earned medalist honors with a round of 40 for Defiance while Jayden Jerger shot 43. Jack Mortier, Jack Vander Horst and Ryan Yeager all chipped in rounds of 44 to round out the field for the Bulldogs.
Justin Altenbach’s 41 led the way for the Indians.
Defiance will quickly return to action today and Wednesday at 10 a.m. against Liberty-Benton and Wapakoneta, respectively, before traveling to St. Marys on Thursday for the team’s third league match of the month.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (171) - Will Lammers 40, Jayden Jerger 43, Ryan Yeager 44, Jack Mortier 44, Jack Vander Horst 44. Lima Shawnee (180) - Justin Altenbach 41, Jack Shivley 45, Solomon Smith 45, Derek Rhodes 49.
