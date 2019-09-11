KENTON — Jack Vanderhorst shot a 36 to lift Defiance to a 161-194 victory over WBL rival Kenton at Memorial Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
Will Lammers and David Jimenez each posted a 40 for the Bulldogs.
Defiance (6-3) hosts Lima Bath at Eagle Rock on Thursday in another league contest.
At Memorial Park
Defiance (161) — Jack Vander Horst 36, Will Lammers 40, David Jimenez 40, Ryan Yeager 45. Kenton (194) - Trey Jeffries 46, Noah Ketcham 47, Luke Hites 48, Ethan Wirbel 53.
