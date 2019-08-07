HARROD — The Defiance boys golf team finished fifth in the 17-team Allen East Colonial Golfers Club tournament at Colonial Golfers Club near Lima on Tuesday.
Elida claimed the team title with a team score of 320, 12 shots better than runner-up Kalida and 13 clear of third-place Liberty-Benton. Will Lammers, Jack VanderHorst and David Jimenez all shot 84 to pace Defiance.
Kalida was led by Josh Recker’s round of 81 while Ryan Klausing and Alec Edelbrock both shot 82.
Colonial Golfers Club Tournament
At Colonial
Elida (320) — Ethan Harmon 77, Gavin Harmon 77, Carson Harmon 78, Dylan Buetner 88; Kalida (332) — Josh Recker 81, Ryan Klausing 82, Alec Edelbrock 82, David Peck 87; Liberty-Benton (333) — Brice McDaniel 77, Seth Lasiter 81, Patrick Streacker 86, Austin Hanni-Wells 89; Findlay (335) — Justin Hartman 83, Grant Lane 83, Zach Harris 84, Nich Feighner 85; Defiance (339) — Will Lammers 84, Jack VanderHorst 84, David Jimenez 84, Jack Mortier 87, Aiden Kiessling 87; Lima Shawnee (366) — Justin Altenbach 86, Colin Pasion 92, Derek Rhodes 94, Matthew Azzarello 94; Allen East (371) — Zach Miller 87, Carter Frey 89, Noah Brown 95, Elijah Lawrence 100; Bluffton (372) — Kenny Lovett 84, Micah Minnig 95, Drew Wilson 96, Jared Piercefield 97; Lima Bath (377) — Britton Hall 80, Charlie Schneider 91, Riley Goff 100, Kaden Downey 106; Upper Scioto Valley (380) — Tyler Gratz 92, Quinn Sanders 92, Jared Hunt 93, Evan Lyle 103; Carey (381) — Ethan Tanner 80, McKain Miller 91, Kole Phillips 100, Peyton Young 110; Columbus Grove (392) — Owen Macke 92, Noah Macke 93, Zac Roberts 101, Austin Macke 106, Nick Wolverton 105; Arcadia (412) — Joel Lininger 92, Casey Cramer 101, Evan Lieurance 108, Will Recker 111; Van Buren (422) — Lucas Badertscher 97, Hayden Carr 104, Mason Greenawalt 109, Justin Overmyer 112; Miller City (436) — TJ Michel 95, Dillon Peck 106, Isabelle Vance 116, Connor Niese 119; Ridgemont (506) — Collin Wallace 113, Gage Furer 113, Hannah Shaffner 131, Sarah Bash 149; Lima Perry (NTS) — Keaton Miller 94.
