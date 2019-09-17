LIMA — Defiance came up short of a dual win in its final Western Buckeye League match of the regular season, falling 162-174 at Tamarack Golf Course against Elida.
Will Lammers shot a 40 to pace the Bulldogs while Jack Vanderhorst and Jayden Jerger added rounds of 42 and 44, respectively.
Carson Harmon earned medalist honors with a 38 for Elida. Defiance finishes its league slate at 6-3 ahead of Thursday’s WBL tournament at Tamarack.
At Tamarack
Elida (162) — Carson Harmon 38, Gavin Harmon 40, Ethan Harmon 42, Hunter Joliff 42; Defiance (174) — Will Lammers 40, Jack Vanderhorst 42, Jayden Jerger 44, David Jimenez 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.