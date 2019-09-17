LIMA — Defiance came up short of a dual win in its final Western Buckeye League match of the regular season, falling 162-174 at Tamarack Golf Course against Elida.

Will Lammers shot a 40 to pace the Bulldogs while Jack Vanderhorst and Jayden Jerger added rounds of 42 and 44, respectively.

Carson Harmon earned medalist honors with a 38 for Elida. Defiance finishes its league slate at 6-3 ahead of Thursday’s WBL tournament at Tamarack.

At Tamarack

Elida (162) — Carson Harmon 38, Gavin Harmon 40, Ethan Harmon 42, Hunter Joliff 42; Defiance (174) — Will Lammers 40, Jack Vanderhorst 42, Jayden Jerger 44, David Jimenez 48.

