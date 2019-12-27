With wins in four of its first six games, the Defiance boys hoops program will have a chance to cap off 2019 in a positive fashion with the program’s last game of the year this Saturday at Findlay High School.
The junior varsity tip-off time has been moved up from the traditional 6 p.m. contest to a 2 p.m. tip to accommodate the 8 p.m. kickoff of the Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal game featuring Ohio State and Clemson.
The Bulldogs (4-2) have lost the last four meetings against the Division I Trojans in the all-time series and nine of the last 15, but 10 of those 15 meetings have been determined by 10 points or less in a series pitting two veteran head coaches against one another in 17th-year DHS coach Kirk Lehman and Findlay coach Jim Rucki, in his 21st year at Findlay.
“They’re just a really solid basketball team,” lauded Lehman, whose Bulldogs led against the Trojans by nine late in the third before Findlay roared back for a 61-51 victory. “Especially with coach Rucki having been there for so long, they run such a great system. They’re a very physical team and knowledge-wise, they’re one of the best teams we play on our schedule.”
The stalwarts of the Findlay program over the past few seasons have departed in a pair of scoring stars in RJ Nunn (18.9 ppg last year, 1,119 career points) and Ryan Roth (school-record 205 3-pointers, 12.7 ppg, 4.7 apg).
However, three starters do return and the trio have been the impetus to a solid 4-2 start for the Blue and Gold. 6-4 junior forward A.J. Adams has been the main bellcow for the Trojans, scoring a team-best 15.5 points per contest, while recording a double-double in a season-opening win over Toledo Woodward that gave Rucki his 300th win at Findlay (303-158 at Findlay, 463-229 overall).
6-5 junior forward Chris Strzempka adds 5.3 ppg and 5-7 senior point guard Isaiah Moore (7.8 ppg) make up the other two returning starter spots for the Trojans while 6-5 sophomore Brock Makrancy has come on strong with nine points per contest, including 22 points, seven boards and five made treys in the win over Woodward.
6-5, 260-pound freshman Luke Montgomery provides some heft inside for a balanced offensive threat that has seen Findlay fire an average of 14 3-pointers per contest.
“Even with Roth and Nunn graduated, they always have one or two great scorers each and every year,” said Lehman. “Each player knows their role in the system, which means you can’t lay off one guy or put too much attention on another guy because the other guys on the floor for them can make you pay.”
Findlay owns wins over Toledo Woodward (currently 3-5), Toledo Whitmer (2-3), Oregon Clay (0-7) and a road win at 5-2 Springfield while dropping tough contests at Toledo St. John’s and Toledo Central Catholic in the rugged Three Rivers Athletic Conference.
Meanwhile, Defiance enters Saturday’s clash licking its wounds a bit after suffering a lopsided defeat against Lima Shawnee in the Bulldogs’ second Western Buckeye League contest of the season. The unbeaten Indians drubbed Defiance to the tune of a 73-46 final, holding Defiance to just 17 second-half points and earning 29 and 28 points from stars George Mangas and John Barker, respectively.
“We’ll find out what kind of toughness we have,” said Lehman of the Bulldogs’ focus going forward. “Hopefully we’ve grown in that area. When you get it handed it to you like Shawnee did to us, it takes some mentally tough kids. I think our kids have learned, though. They’ve been working hard this week.”
Leading scorers Will Lammers (12.8 ppg) and Tyrel Goings (10.7 ppg, 7 rpg) were held to eight combined points in the loss to Shawnee, negating some solid efforts from secondary players like Jack Vander Horst (10 points) and Caden Kline (eight points).
Vander Horst (5.7 ppg) and Kline (5.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4 apg) will be relied on against Findlay, especially Kline in the post against a physical Findlay squad and A.J. Adams in the paint.
“First and foremost, we’ve got to match their physicality,” explained Lehman. “When we’ve had success against any Findlay team, we were able to match that physicality.
“We’re hoping to continue our improvement every week. The attention defensively has been on Will and Tyrel this year and Shawnee did a good job defending them. We’ve got to continue to be able to score in a variety of different ways in order to win ballgames.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.