Following an exciting double-digit win over a first-time opponent in Liberty-Benton on Saturday, Defiance’s boys hoops squad will take its 1-0 record into a two-game homestand this weekend against a pair of squads it is much more familiar with.
On Friday, the Bulldogs will welcome in Paulding for the 71st all-time meeting between the schools, a series Defiance leads 57-13 all-time. Meanwhile, Rossford will visit “The Dawg Pound” on Saturday for the 20th time as DHS head coach Kirk Lehman will coach against his former team.
The Bulldogs shook off an early tussle with Liberty-Benton to pick up a 60-47 win, sparked by an outstanding scoring night from senior guard Will Lammers. The 6-3 veteran racked up 27 points, including 8-of-13 shooting from inside the arc, in the win for the Bulldogs, a contrast from the sharpshooter’s slow start to last season.
Tyrel Goings, a 6-4 senior, added 15 points and eight rebounds in the victory for the Bulldogs to begin the season in winning fashion.
“I was really pleased with our effort,” said DHS coach Kirk Lehman of the season-opening triumph. “I thought our guys did a great job competing from the get-go. We played hard all night long and that’s something we’ve been searching for so now it’s about being consistent with that all season, not just in games but in practice too.”
While the Defiance-Paulding contest will tip off at the traditional 6 p.m. JV start, Saturday’s contest will begin at 4:30 p.m. due to Ohio State football playing in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Paulding at Defiance
While no strangers to each other on the hardwood, some new faces will play larger roles in the annual contest between the nearby squads.
Paulding, which enters the contest at 1-1 following a Friday win over Continental and a Saturday loss to county rival Antwerp, graduated over 50 points per game from last year’s squad in graduated seniors Fletcher Cook (15.7 ppg), Jaret Miller (14.3 ppg) and Carson Shull (11.6 ppg).
However, the Panthers have found at least a pair of scorers to go to in the early goings of the season.
6-4 junior forward Payton Beckman has averaged 11.5 ppg in the first two contests of the season while 6-0 senior guard Seth Dysinger has tallied 12.5 points a night.
The Panthers have leaned on defense early in the year, outscoring Continental 48-40 and coming two points short in their fourth-quarter rally against Antwerp in a 47-45 defeat after trailing by nine entering the final period.
Paulding held Continental to just 13 combined points between the second and third quarters and will try to do more of the same against a balanced DHS roster on Friday.
“You never want to lose, especially a game where you’re tied in the final minute but I couldn’t be happier with the effort,” said fourth-year Paulding coach Brian Miller. “This is a group that always works hard and always brings it.”
Noted Lehman: “I’ve been really impressed with Paulding and how hard they play. Antwerp’s a really good team and Paulding had a chance at the buzzer with them so that says something.”
Graduated DHS point guard DJ Dobson was the main impetus in last season’s 68-61 road win over Paulding after recording 22 points and six rebounds. Lammers and Goings each scored 16 in the contest as Defiance out-rebounded the Panthers 29-15.
“Just watching them, obviously Will Lammers is someone we have to be sure we’re ready for,” added Miller. “Tyrel Goings is a presence inside that’s tough for any team to match up with. They’re going to be in the right spots all the time. With Defiance, we’re going to try and be aggressive with them. I don’t think we’re going to shut down Will and Tyrel but we want to give them some resistance and try and make some plays out there.”
Rossford at Defiance
In contrast to the lack of returning experience for Paulding, 12 lettermen are back for Rossford this season after last year’s 9-15 campaign.
The maroon Bulldogs enter this season with a 2-0 mark following a 49-36 win over Bowling Green to start the season and a whopping 93-51 win over league rival Lake.
With all five starters returning, including first team all-Northern Buckeye Conference point guard CamRon Gaston (5-8, Jr., 15.5 ppg this season, 13.7 ppg, 6.1 apg in 2018-19), the visitors will present a challenge for Lehman’s squad in the non-conference.
“It’s a good game for us no question about that,” said Lehman, who earned his 400th career coaching victory in last season’s 55-40 triumph over Rossford. “It’ll be a good weekend for us, those are two teams that play extremely hard.”
Gaston did not play against Defiance last season due to injury but will face the Bulldogs this time around. Joined by 6-2 sophomore guard Ben Morrison, who has scored 16 and 20 points in his two starts this season, 6-0 senior guard Reed Murphree and senior forward Ethan Dewese, there are plenty of weapons for Defiance to defend.
A fast start will likely be key as Rossford ripped off a 12-2 lead to start the game against BG and tallied a 20-2 run in the second quarter to blow open a three-point margin.
Defiance will start Lammers and Goings in an all-senior lineup, along with forward Caden Kline (6-3, four points, six boards vs. L-B), Jack Vander Horst (6-0, three points, two rebounds) and 5-9 guard Jacob Hutcheson.
Hutcheson drew some positive attention in his role at point guard, dishing out eight assists and scoring five points as Defiance tallied 15 assists on 20 made field goals.
“We were very pleased with our guards,” said Lehman. “I thought our guard play was very good, and our big guys can pass well too. Even though Hutch is a senior, he doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience and I thought all around, they played well.”
10 Bulldogs saw time in all against Liberty-Benton, with 6-5 junior CJ Zachrich, 6-2 senior Colin Moats and 5-11 senior Cam McDonald playing roles off the bench. A bit of youth infusion also may play a role with freshman Bradyn Shaw and sophomore Joe Lammers seeing some time against L-B.
