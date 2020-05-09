050920_cno_tresnan reighard LOI.jpg

Delta's Hunter Tresnan-Reighard (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further his academic and track career at Division II University of Findlay. Watching Tresnan-Reighard sign his letter are his parents Cheryl (seated, left) and Mary Tresnan-Reighard (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: brother Josh Tresnan-Reighard and uncle Greg Reighard.

 Photo courtesy Pike-Delta-York Local School District

