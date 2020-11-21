112120_cno_mattin LOI.jpg

Delta High School senior Zack Mattin signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his academic and wrestling career at the University of Michigan. Watching Mattin (seated center) sign his letter of intent are her mother Leigh (seated left), father Mike (seated right) and, back row, from left, brothers Adam, Drew and Cole. Drew is a redshirt junior for the Wolverine wrestling program while Cole is a sophomore at UM.

 Photo courtesy Delta Athletics

