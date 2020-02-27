HOLLAND — The duo of Hunter and Josh Tresnan-Reighard was vital for Delta, as the duo accounted for every Delta point in some way in the second quarter, to bring the Panthers from four down to five up in a 35-30 opening round Division III Sectional win over Lake.
Delta outrebounded Lake 25-17.
Neither team shot the ball well as Delta was 12-38 and Lake ended at 12-33.
In a game where the slower pace made possessions critical, Delta forcved 17 Lake turnovers while committing 13.
Nolan Risner was the only player to reach double figures in the game, tallying 10 points.
Delta will face Cardinal Stritch in a sectional final. The Cardinals beat TAAC foe Northwood 70-34 in the opening game at Springfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.