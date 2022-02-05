Wahl LOI

Defiance senior Emily Wahl (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and track and field careers at Division III Trine University in Angola, Ind. Watching Wahl sign her letter are her father and DHS head track coach Steve (seated, left) and mother Jodi Wahl (seated, right). Also pictured is Defiance distance track coach Obie Mouser.

 Photo courtesy Defiance High School

