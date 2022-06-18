A long, notable and well-decorated career has already earned Defiance’s Larry Saxton plenty of recognition for his work in area sports, both on the coaching and officiating sides of the wrestling, baseball and softball scenes.
Saxton will add one more decoration to his career on Saturday as the Defiance resident and area staple will be inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Officials Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony Saturday in Columbus.
“To be honest, it’s the crown jewel,” said Saxton. “It doesn’t get any better than that, it’s as high as you can go. It’s like an Emmy or an Oscar. Being in the coaches’ Hall of Fame and now the officials’ Hall of Fame, I don’t know that there’s too many people in both.”
Saxton has been a part of area sports for nearly six full decades since he arrived as a teacher and first-year wrestling coach at Defiance High School in 1967.
That time spent at DHS saw Saxton build a program from a young group coached by a man with no wrestling knowledge to a dominant force in the Western Buckeye League with 17 league championships and 276 wins over his 28-year career, a mark in the top 30 all-time in Ohio history. Saxton coached 28 state qualifiers and led Defiance to 10 straight WBL titles from 1974-1983 and seven straight from 1989-1995.
Making the feat doubly impressive is that from 1972 until his retirement from coaching in 1995, Saxton was a certified official and pulled double duty during the winter sports season on the mats.
Though Saxton stepped down from coaching in the mid-1990s, his role as part of the wrestling community in the state was far from complete. The multi-Hall of Fame member continued his wrestling officiating run for another 21 years before finishing in 2016 with a district meet at Archbold.
“I never coached softball or baseball but I did coach wrestling and I’ve always said this, I always felt that being a coach made me a much better official and being an official made me a much better coach,” explained Saxton.
Saxton’s work as an official saw him officiate 700 dual and tri-meets, 322 tournaments, 21 sectional tournaments and 18 district tournaments in his prep wrestling career alone, which got a bit more free time after his retirement from full-time teaching science and biology at Defiance High School in 2000. Saxton also served as a collegiate official for 16 years.
Saxton was far from unrecognized for his contributions to the sport as he was inducted to the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996, just one year after his retirement as DHS head coach. Saxton was inducted into the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000 and was also named to the OHSAA Coaches Hall of Fame, the Ohio Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame and the Toledo Area Coaches Hall of Fame while being named the NFHS Wrestling Official of the Year in 2013-14.
However, Saxton’s career stretched far from just calling falls and blowing whistles as the newest OHSAA honoree also spent decades as a softball and baseball umpire. Saxton retired from hardball in 1992 and continued in the softball ranks until 2015, compiling 2,984 games on the diamond in his storied career.
Saxton, who was named NFHS Softball Official of the Year in 1997, umpired 26 straight regional tournaments and 17 state tournaments, including 10 straight at one point.
With his time and tenure in the scene, Saxton was also certified to umpire collegiate games as well and was an NAIA national qualifier for district and regional tournaments in 1987 as part of a 40-year softball officiating career that concluded in 2015 as an umpire for a Division I regional final and the Division II state softball championship between Granville and Hebron Lakewood.
“It was around ‘89 or ‘90 that I got my first state softball assignment and that first year, I was on second base as a rookie feeling my way along and I didn’t know it at the time but the gal pitching threw a perfect game,” recalled Saxton. “I didn’t know it until it was over but I think it was the very next year, a girl threw a no-hitter.
“Once I got that first state assignment, I thought it was a lot of fun and I gave up on baseball altogether around 1992. There’s a few of us that helped kinda carry girls softball for a while before more people got involved in officiating. There weren’t many softball umpires back then and I’m proud to be part of that group of guys and gals in those initial phases.”
Even with over a half-decade removed from his retirement as a full-time official, Saxton has continued to find ways to help the area sports scene. He was president of the Northwest Ohio District 5 Wrestling Officials Association for 36 years until 2013 but has continued to serve as vice president and treasurer for the organization.
“You never get into officiating with goals of making a hall of fame but one thing you realize is, to get in, you don’t get there by just blowing a whistle,” said Saxton. “It’s about what have you done to contribute to the sport itself and help further the sport. Sports have been so doggone good to me and furthered me as a human being so I feel like you’ve got to pay it back.
“I had a great career officiating and coaching and now it’s time for me to pass it on and help those getting going in officiating reach their goals and get better and continue helping the game.”
Saxton also is the softball secretary for the Fifth District Officials Association and has been a certified trainer for wrestling and softball officials for many years. Saxton can also be found on select fall Friday nights in the press box at Defiance High School’s Fred J. Brown Stadium as the public address announcer next to his brother Mike, his spotter.
Saxton also cited another key in his long and decorated career: his wife.
“One of the key factors in doing all the officiating and coaching I’ve done, you’ve got to have a wife that’s willing to go along for the ride and be supportive of you,” said Saxton, whose wife Saundra went along for that ride for 47 years of marriage before she passed away in December 2013. “I lost Sandy, it’s been almost nine years now, but she was always there, always supportive and being the best partner you could ask for along this ride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.