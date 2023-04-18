CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Katharine Palmer, a career in sports was more than just a dream, it was a goal to be achieved.
The Defiance native has done that and more as nearly two decades of working in collegiate athletics has led to an eventful but rewarding season on the hardwood at the Division I level.
Palmer, 39, finished her fourth season as director of operations for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team this past March, a feather in the cap of a career spent in college sports but a position she chose to take on as a change.
“(Getting into college sports) happened by accident, it wasn’t something I had set my sights on as a kid,” explained Palmer. “I knew I wanted to work in athletics, somehow.”
After graduating from Defiance High School and then Ohio State, she worked in media relations at the University of Wisconsin before heading to the East Coast as the assistant media relations director for the University of Virginia. That position, which focused on field hockey, swimming/diving and softball, also provided the opportunity to promote six UVA athletes ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
However, basketball provided an outlet and a new opportunity in Charlottesville, leading Palmer to work as an administrative assistant for the men’s basketball program at Virginia which at that time was in the first few years of the Tony Bennett era that has since produced a national championship and six Atlantic Coast conference championships.
“At first I said no, but later I thought I should at least meet with them and I had lunch with Tony and his wife and I decided let’s do it,” said Palmer. “Then working with (current UVA associate athletic discord for operations/administration) Ronnie Wideman, he and I just made a great team. He’s been into the data, the numbers, the budget, etc. and I got to do a lot of the creative stuff and that was appealing to me, along with going to a revenue sport like men’s basketball after working in Olympic sports.
“I worked for a while and got to be his No. 2 and the longer i was there, the team got better and I got to expand my role even more … I got to go to Spain when the team went in 2016 on a foreign tour, I got to be there for ACC and NCAA Tournaments, it was amazing.”
A connection built with Virginia assistant coach Ron Sanchez helped play a role in Palmer’s most recent career change as Sanchez was named head coach at Charlotte in 2018 and asked Palmer to take on the leadership role as director of basketball operations for the 49ers.
“His vision is really great, he’s a great person and leader and he empowers us to do our own thing,” explained Palmer. “Coaching isn’t my passion, I’ve joked that I’d fall asleep in the coaching meetings … but he’s good about hiring people that want to do things the right way.”
As director of basketball operations, Palmer has plenty of things to juggle as the point person on all things logistical off the court for the men’s basketball program. Aspects like travel arrangements, meals, recruiting visits, program budgets and team events are handled at Palmer’s desk with her staff as she works to keep the Division I hoops program’s trains running on time.
“The best part about the job is that no two days are the same,” explained Palmer. “There’s different projects you try to chip away at but in season, you’re trying to work on road trips a few weeks out, setting an itinerary, organizing pregame meals, are we flying commercial or a charter flight, those kinds of things. We have a great group of people that help with the in-the-weeds stuff like that.
“It’s a cool profession to be around.”
The personal nature of the job is something that Palmer has also embraced as a member of the program that handles a great deal of personal interactions on a daily basis.
“It’s definitely a personal job, we spend more time together than some people do with their families,” said Palmer. “Sometimes during the week, we’re on the road five days at a time. You learn how people operate and you try to do your research on the front end; like when you host visits, you pick good restaurants, know what kind of kids on the team would vibe the best with recruits, seeing who played the same AAU circuit, who has the same interests, etc.”
The 2022-23 campaign was also a special one for the 49ers. Members of Conference USA, Charlotte was 22-14 this season, the most wins in 22 years for the program as the 49ers earned a berth in the College Basketball Invitational for the first postseason tournament since qualifying for the NIT a decade ago.
Charlotte navigated the bracket and defeated Eastern Kentucky 71-68 on March 22 in Daytona Beach, Fla. for the first-ever postseason title for the program. Charlotte joined NIT champion North Texas, NIT runner-up Alabama-Birmingham and NCAA Final Four qualifier Florida Atlantic as postseason successes in its final season in C-USA before competing in the American Athletic Conference in July.
“We knew how good the conference was this year, it was really good,” said Palmer. “It was a really good experience for our players, we got to spend a week in Florida by winning it all.”
Career achievements aside and cross-country trips aside, Palmer still recalls the ballparks and childhood memories that sparked her love for sports with her late father, former Crescent-News columnist and religion editor Jack Palmer.
“Growing up in Defiance, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Palmer. “My dad was a Little League coach at Kingsbury Park for 30 years, that’s where I grew up with dinners of hot dogs and grape slushies and that’s where I wanted to be as a kid. When I was 12, I started working in the pressbox doing scorebooks for baseball and Larry Grube paid me eight bucks a game to do the announcing and all that.
The elder Palmer, who passed away in December 2013 at 60, also was a major reason Katharine took her current career path.
“My dad, he took me and my friends and their dads to girls state basketball at St. John Arena, and I knew then I wanted to do something in sports,” said Palmer. “He told me to try and work in the communication office when I went to Ohio State and I got my foot in the door there and just grew from there.”
The career in operations has scratched the sports itch for Palmer, but the connections and memories have nailed down that it was the right choice.
“I’ve got friends all over the country, there’s a chance when I’m somewhere for work, I’ll run into someone I know,” said Palmer. “I got to go to Germany when I was with Wisconsin and Costa Rica here with Charlotte and those are things I wouldn’t have been able to do without the path I’ve had.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.