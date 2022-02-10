For Defiance’s Tim McDonough, the words “Cincinnati Bengals” and “Super Bowl” still don’t feel real at times.
Though the franchise made it to the NFL’s final game twice in 1981 and 1988, the ups and downs and valleys through his four decades of Bengal fandom have seen him stick by a team that’s made it tough at times.
But thanks to a magical run through the postseason with a pair of road upsets, Cincinnati is back in the Big Game at last, advancing to its first Super Bowl in 34 years in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles against the L.A. Rams.
For McDonough, the former assistant sports editor and religion editor at The Crescent-News, it’s a wait well worth the time.
McDonough grew up in Defiance the son of a Steelers fan and remembers the day he decided to root for the team three hours south.
“I’ll never forget the day,” recalled McDonough, now a community relations coordinator for The State Bank. “It was 1979, the Steelers were defending Super Bowl champs and they were playing the Bengals and I remember hearing my dad telling me they’re going to kick their butts and the Bengals were bad (Cincy went 4-12 that season) and the Bengals beat them (34-10). Oh man, I remember (quarterback) Kenny Anderson, (cornerback) Ken Riley, (receiver) Isaac Curtis, (punter) Pat McInally; I mean I can tell you the names.
“I’m thinking, ‘Wait, these guys are in Ohio? Why don’t I like this team? And I was 10 and that’s when I jumped on.”
From there, things seemed destined for success with two Super Bowl trips in the 1980s, both heartbreaking single-digit losses to the powerful San Francisco 49ers.
After franchise founder and team president Paul Brown’s death in 1991, the franchise slid into mediocrity and outright bad play with a combined record of 55-137 until the drafting of quarterback Carson Palmer No. 1 overall in 2003 and a run of four AFC North titles and six playoff trips under coach Marvin Lewis.
Again, the Bengals seemed destined to play into their ‘Bungles’ moniker for McDonough as all six playoff trips were first-round losses and the team had five straight losing seasons from 2016-2020.
But with the drafting of Athens, Ohio native and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020, the tide began to turn and for a longtime fan like McDonough, it was clear something was different.
“We missed on all those picks like Akili Smith, Ki-Jana Carter, Dan Wilkinson, David Pollack and then we do develop guys and we just let them go in free agency,” lamented McDonough. “Now Mike Brown’s daughter is taking more control of the team and they’re going out and spending money and revamping this defense.
“I think it was when they picked Ja’Marr Chase (receiver taken No. 4 in the 2021 draft) that I started to wonder. I wanted him because of the dynamic he’d bring and he and Burrow playing together and you see early on there’s chemistry and then you see Tyler Boyd hasn’t dropped a ball since 2020 and Tee Higgins is making catches over the middle and (running back) Joe Mixon is the second-leading rusher in the AFC … you’re going, hey we’ve got something here.”
The Bengals earned their first playoff victory since 1991 with a hard-fought 26-19 win in Cincinnati over the Las Vegas Raiders, a historic moment McDonough was able to witness in person.
“As soon as we beat Kansas City (in week 17), my youngest son Ryan bought tickets for the wild card game,” said McDonough. “We knew it was never going to be easy and when Germaine Pratt intercepted the ball, I heard my son screaming but I was having like an out-of-body experience. I was just totally in shock. I was next to a Raiders fan about my age and his son the whole game and he tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey man, congratulations. Go get ‘em.’ And I thought about it and for my son, he was born in 1992 and so it was the first playoff win of his entire life. To share that with him, I get choked up just thinking about it.”
From there, the Bengals transformed into a team of destiny, knocking off No. 1 seed Tennessee 19-16 on a last-second field goal by Evan McPherson before going into Kansas City and trailing 21-3 early to the two-time defending AFC champions.
But thanks to timely defensive plays and a young star QB, the Bengals proved their mettle again with a comeback to force overtime, an interception of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the extra session and another McPherson field goal to upset KC 27-24 and reach the Super Bowl.
“I met both my sons Chris and Ryan at Buffalo Wings and Rings in Lima and we’re watching the game there and as soon as Eli Apple made the stop on Tyreek Hill (at the end of the first half), Chris goes, that’s gonna come back and bite them,” said McDonough. “And it did.”
Though McDonough was rooting for the 49ers to defeat the Rams in the NFC Championship Game for a chance to exorcise some demons from the 1980s, the chance to be on the sport’s biggest stage is plenty exciting.
“Of course, I want my team to win a Super Bowl, obviously they’ve never won one and that would be a huge moment for the city of Cincinnati,” said McDonough. “But to think that if they make the right moves in the offseason that they could maybe sustain it, it’s a sweet time to be a Bengals fan. Just being in the playoffs and nobody thinks you’re going to win and then you make it this far and you just need to win one game, it’s like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber: So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”
As for a prediction, McDonough didn’t have a score in mind but based on the Bengals’ track record this year, he’s expecting some stress.
“No matter what happens, win or lose, I just think the Bengals are going to hang in it and my emotions will be like a roller coaster, like every game so far in the playoffs,” he joked.
