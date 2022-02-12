Whether it’s to settle arguments, research the sport or better understand a team, numbers and statistics have become invaluable and in demand across all levels of sports.
For Ayersville grad and resident Brayton Martin, a love for high school hoops and for creating data collection has led him to providing a new and intriguing resource for ranking boys basketball squads.
A process three years in the making has led Martin to launch MartinRPI.com, a website that ranks all of the high school boys basketball teams with a computer metric, much like the Ratings Percentage Index used in college basketball to compare teams.
Martin first started in 2019 by using a formula to rank the Division III and IV teams in the Bowling Green Regional, sparked by a glance at the way teams were divided in the district brackets.
“It was a mix of curiosity and frustration just because seeing how imbalanced some of the districts were over here didn’t make sense,” explained Martin, a former multi-sport athlete for the Pilots before earning his degree in business administration from the University of Toledo. “Something like 11 of the last 17 regional champions in Division IV came through the Elida District and like in 2018, eight of 11 schools in that district had a win percentage of .750 or better and there were three out of 23 in two other districts combined. That’s like putting all No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in one regional in the NCAA Tournament.
“From there, it was the definition of a snowball effect. I would post the Northwest District teams on my personal social media and I had some people from the southwest part of the state reach out that were curious about how they matched up with the teams in our area.”
Martin’s formula is relatively simple. The winning percentage of a given team is included, along with the winning percentage of that team’s opponents, the average winning percentage of those opponents’ opponents and a leveled point system to give a bonus for beating larger schools.
After the 2019 foray into the numbers, Martin did the same but added the Division I and II Northwest Regionals before deciding to take the plunge and face the task of incorporating all 799 basketball-playing schools in the state.
“When I explain how much time it takes, a lot of people look at me like I’m a crazy person and I am, but I do enjoy the process of it,” said Martin with a laugh. “I’ve always wanted to do something similar like Joe Eitel does and that goes back to my dad and I. We’d print off brackets for all the divisions after week 10, one for our predictions and one to follow along. With social media, people are doing so much more online and they don’t really have an objective ranking like they do for football.”
The website includes RPI rankings by division, by region and by district along with a ranking of strength of schedule for each division.
Gathering the data and schedules for all of the schools in the state is no easy task, one that took Martin about three weeks after deciding to take on the task in early November. With various inputs and functions already programmed into his spreadsheet and database, the most work comes from tracking down schedules in the preseason and then inputting scores regularly for all the games played in the state.
“It’s quite tedious at times but when I started a few years ago just doing the one or two divisions, that was the hard part,” explained Martin, who currently works for Oldcastle Infrastructure in Napoleon as a demand planner. “Making the formulas, figuring out which is most accurate was the toughest. Now it’s so easily repeatable, you just track down the formula, input the schedules and the scores. That’s a lot of work, yeah, but it’s not hard work, it’s just a lot to do.”
As the regular season wraps up, the amount of feedback has continued to grow, especially leading up to the tournament draw on Feb. 6 as teams are ranked and seeded by district coaches to determine how the brackets play out.
“All of it’s been a surprise, to be honest, I only really started planning it a few months ago,” said Martin of the feedback he’s received online from coaches and fans of high school hoops. “The cool part is that it’s still in the infant stages, I have a lot of stuff planned for what I can do with it. I’ve had a bunch of girls coaches reach out and say how awesome it is and that’s really cool. I’d love to do a girls ranking next year, that’s my biggest goal.
“I’ve had a bunch of messages from coaches and AD’s across the state, and even from teams like Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller and Canton McKinley, it’s not just a small-school thing.”
With websites like JoeEitel.com that tracks the computer points for high school football every fall and Davey1.com that updates schedules and scores for over 160 boys basketball schools, Martin’s website may become another bookmarked tab on sports fans’ web browsers each season: something the former Pilot hoopster never expected.
“What really sparked actually doing a website was that when I decided to do the entire state rankings, I realized that if I just kept only posting them to my regular Twitter, the only people that will really see it are in northwest Ohio,” explained Martin. “Joe Eitel, everyone in Ohio’s been flocking to that for years. I have no idea how a website is created at all, so I texted my sister Kaleigh, who’s more attuned with that. She had a friend of hers that’s more from the computer engineering side, the more nerdy stuff that I don’t understand.”
Though the season is not over yet, Martin was quick to point out that the formula isn’t perfect or an end-all ranking of the state’s teams, even joking that he hoped his rankings got proven wrong in the postseason by upsets and Cinderella teams.
“It’s definitely imperfect and it probably always will be because there’s no perfect,” said Martin of tweaks or things he’d like to see from the rankings in the future. “I have a small component that’s like Joe Eitel in weighting for beating bigger schools, I’d like to adjust that a little more. I don’t have any sort of national rankings and there’s 20 or so teams in the state that play bigger national schools. Another thing I want to look into next year that might be difficult is weighting road/home/neutral site wins..”
To learn more about the rankings and see where all the state’s teams fall into place, fans can visit the ranking’s Twitter page at @MartinRPI_ or by visiting www.MartinRPI.com.
