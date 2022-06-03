COLUMBUS — When Defiance hurdler Josh Horvath prepared to race in the 300 meter hurdles state semifinal on Friday, jubilation for the fact that he got himself into this position was definitely on his mind.
A year ago, Horvath was in the midst of one of the best races of his career in the regional race at Amherst, running in third place. But moments away from the finish line, he tripped on the last hurdle and disqualified himself, meaning that he wouldn’t get a chance at the state meet.
A year later, however, after a year of training to get to the moment he so desperately wanted to get to a year ago, Horvath reached the state meet with another great regional race, this one that he completed.
“It was really special to get to this moment, especially with what happened last year,” Horvath said of being in the state atmosphere.
Horvath started his career as a distance runner but he ultimately transitioned into hurdles where he found a sweet spot right away being coached by girls coach Steve Wahl and assistant coach Austin Trivett.
“I started off not even planning to be a hurdler, I was a distance runner. And then I kind of transitioned into hurdles and I kept working and working, because they found my talent in the spot,” Horvath said.
But this past year, when Steven Rittenour took back the boys coaching job at Defiance, he saw immediate qualities that told him that Horvath was special.
“I wasn’t around last year, he was coached a lot by coach Steve Wahl and Austin Trivet and I was fortunate enough to come on board this year,” Rittenour said. “You could tell just from being around him on day one that he was driven.”
“There’s not a lot of coaching that goes on when he’s a senior and he was coached the way he was before I got here. Those guys before did a hell of a job with him,” Rittenour continued.
Horvath worked all year to get back to that moment in regionals that haunted him the year before, but he also continued to be a leader for the entire track and field team.
“He’s the leader of this team and I thought he was very gritty from practice on,” Rittenour said.
And then when he got his chance to run at the state meet he did that, and though he fell a little short, placing 14th in the race, Rittenhour knows that even though Horvath might not realize it now, what Horvath has done in his career is nothing short of incredible.
“It stings a little today but he’ll look back on this and realize what a great accomplishment it was that he one of the top hurdlers in the state of Ohio,” Rittenour said.”
Horvath will run track next season at Trine University, only cementing the rise that he took from being a distance runner to becoming a college level hurdler.
“It’s just really cool to see where I ended up,” Horvath said.
And the coaches, even those that only coached him for a single season, will continue to beam with pride.
“As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud of him, I’m proud of his work ethic,” Rittenour said.
