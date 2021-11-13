111321_cno_dhs howard loi.jpg

Defiance senior Jacob Howard signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his academic and baseball career at the University of Findlay (Division II. Watching Howard (seated center) sign his letter of intent are his mother Mary (seated left) and father Jim (seated right). Also pictured are Defiance head baseball coach Tom Held (far left) and DHS assistant baseball coach Rick Weaver (far right).

 Photo courtesy Defiance High School

Defiance senior Jacob Howard signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his academic and baseball career at the University of Findlay (Division II. Watching Howard (seated center) sign his letter of intent are his mother Mary (seated left) and father Jim (seated right). Also pictured are Defiance head baseball coach Tom Held (far left) and DHS assistant baseball coach Rick Weaver (far right).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments