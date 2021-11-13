Defiance senior Jacob Howard signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his academic and baseball career at the University of Findlay (Division II. Watching Howard (seated center) sign his letter of intent are his mother Mary (seated left) and father Jim (seated right). Also pictured are Defiance head baseball coach Tom Held (far left) and DHS assistant baseball coach Rick Weaver (far right).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.