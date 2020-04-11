Following weeks of voting on Twitter and multiple matchups of outstanding area coaches, Defiance baseball coach Tom Held prevailed in the voting and won the Crescent-News Coaches Bracket following the close of voting Thursday.
Held, entering his 33rd year of coaching overall and his 22nd at Defiance, finished with 62 percent of the vote in the championship of the bracket, pitted against retired Archbold boys hoops mentor Doug Krauss. A total of 538 votes were cast in the matchup, the second-highest of any matchup in the bracket, just behind Krauss’ win over fellow Archbold coach Kevin ‘Scoop’ Miller in the semifinals.
“I think I’m the youngest of all of them,” joked Held, who racked up percentage totals of 68, 78.7, 73 and 63.6 percent in his matchups before facing Krauss. “(Ottoville girls coach) Dave (Kleman) and I are close in age and I have known Dave a long time and have always had an admiration for his program at Ottoville.”
Held knocked off Kleman in the Whistle Region final before topping Wayne Trace icon Al Welch in the bracket’s semifinals. The DHS skipper defeated Holgate and Tinora mentor Paul Wayne in the first round before downing Ayersville legend Lee Himmeger in the second round.
“Coach Wayne, coach Welch and coach Krauss are the GOAT’s (greatest of all time) of high school basketball, not only in northwest Ohio but the entire state,” added Held. “I started out as a basketball coach and learned a lot about coaching from Arnie Sutter (Elmwood), Bruce Krill (Bryan) and Marc Robinson (Bryan) and my high school coach (at Edon), Rick Heisler. I found out in about five years that the chance to stay coaching is that sport very long would be a challenge. I coached hoops for 13 years until I came to Defiance.
“Then I got to walk next to two of the best in the coaching business in Jerry Buti and Kirk Lehman. They keep you working, because no one works harder than they do. Learning from them has been invaluable. Lee Himmeger is a legend! I always grew up hearing about him, but I never witnessed watching any of his teams.”
Held’s career record of 729-167 in stints at Elmwood, Bryan and Defiance speaks for itself, along with Division II state championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016 to go with trips to the state tournament in 1991 with Bryan and in 2002 and 2010 with Defiance.
“There are a lot of great coaches that were in that bracket, but there’s a lot of great coaches that weren’t and I am sure that was a challenge to get down to a certain amount,” said Held. “It isn’t how smart you are as a coach and anyone that knows me, will verify that.
“It all comes down to getting a job in a good school district that prioritizes athletics and I have been in three great school districts. I have had a lot of friends that were much better coaches than I am, but were in bad situations. Rick Weaver has been a player or a coach with me since 1991, so all but about 40 of those wins are his.”
A total of 13,753 votes were cast over the 34 total matchups in the bracket, an average of 405 votes per matchup.
