For Defiance head baseball coach Tom Held, the memories guiding the Bulldog baseball program are too numerous to count.
After 20 seasons, that’s understandable.
But in this time of hiatus and holding patterns, Held has found a way to both do some remembering and sharing though a simple outlet: scrapbooks.
The record of seasons played dates all the way back to Held’s first year as a head coach in 1988.
“My first year at Elmwood, our stat girl made one and gave it to me at our season end banquet,” explained the DHS mentor. “I thought it was really cool. The next two years at Elmwood, the stat girls did them and then once I got to Bryan, I thought I should keep doing it.”
The books certainly have a masculine touch, without sparkles or flowers or ribbons, just newspaper clippings on DHS action from The Crescent-News and other outlets.
Fast forward 20 seasons and heading into the 2020 campaign, Held was preparing as if it was any other year.
Then the coronavirus outbreak hit, halting the school year, the sports seasons and potentially the Bulldogs’ 21st season under Held’s guidance.
With the coaching staff restricted to texts or video chats with players and unable to practice on the school’s gem of a facility, Held turned to social media as an outlet.
“I’ve showed them to guys in the past or brought it out with some debates,” said Held with a laugh. “People have been posting all kinds of stuff on Twitter whether it’s college coaches or high school coaches. A couple alumni reached out and said, why don’t you share the history of Defiance baseball? At that point, I added it up in my head and said, if I figure this right, that’ll be about 20 days and that’ll bring us up to the start of the season.
“I didn’t do it for any specific reason or purpose, I was just a little bored.”
Through the Defiance baseball program’s Twitter account (@DefianceBBall), Held started sending out tweets with photos of pages from the scrapbooks for corresponding teams, starting with his first season in Blue and White: 1999.
The 1999 team went 27-2 in Held’s first season following Greg Inselmann in the dugout, reaching the Division I regional tournament. Each day has seen new tweets, new photos and old memories brought to mind.
“Instead of me trying to remember, I can just go back,” said the DHS mentor. “Each year I tweet, I take more pictures and add on there.”
Headlines marking moments like the Bulldogs’ first trip to state under Held in 2002, former star and Los Angeles Dodgers’ first-round pick Chad Billingsley’s stellar stats before his graduation in 2003, clinched Western Buckeye League championships, heartbreaking finishes against Norton in the 2005 regional finals at Galion are paired with photos of former Bulldog standouts like L.J. Helton, future New York Met Jon Niese, Luke Hagerty and dozens more and the Crescent-News‘ season-long graphics listing statistical leaders across the six-county area.
“That’s why I put all those area stats in, I think it’s one of the coolest things the Crescent’s done, they did that even when I played (at Edon),” said Held, pointing out a page on the 2005 section that had the final area statistics with Niese, future MLB player and Patrick Henry star Marc Krauss and Bryan standout Kolbrin Vitek, a first-round pick of the Boston Red Sox from Ball State making up the top three in batting average leaders. “It gives guys some recognition and some bragging rights. I’d match those three hitters up against anybody this area’s seen and obviously they’ve proved it with what they did after high school.”
The memories of what the program’s achieved over the past two decades is obviously impressive but the wins, losses and scorecards are not what stick in Held’s mind.
“There’s been plenty of moments that stand out, sure,” said Held. “It’s usually when you get back with players at weddings and things like that that you get the stories. You remember the fun things they did or said that happened out there that might not have been in the articles.
“(DHS assistant coach) Rick Weaver’s the best at all that, he could tell you the pitch, the count, everything. He’s getting old now, though so he doesn’t remember like he used to,” said Held wryly.
One game that did jump out when Held looked back on things was in his very first season when Defiance was still competing on the Division I level. The Bulldogs reached as high as No. 11 nationally in the USA Today rankings, finished second in the state behind Toledo Start and faced the Spartans during a titanic regular-season clash 11-3 in Toledo.
“That (team’s) not lost to us, that was a great team,” recalled Held of the ‘99 Bulldogs. “That’s probably one of the biggest regular season games ever. We were ranked second in the state and Start was No. 1. They threw their one (Cleveland Indians’ draft pick Derrick Peterson) and we had to throw our four, Eric Sprague. Their stands were packed, people up and down the sides. We were both ranked in USA Today nationally.
“As many great games as we’ve had against Bryan, who’s probably our biggest rival, that’s as big a regular season game as we’ve ever had.”
Though keeping two decades’ worth of clippings from the Bulldogs’ past may seem like a tough task, Held insists it’s a labor of love.
“I grew up keeping stats and keeping up with the area leading scorers in Williams County as a little kid,” said Held. “I’ve loved that stuff. It’s really not a chore for me to do stuff.”
