MONROE, La. — Defiance’s Alan Francis continued his record-breaking career in horseshoe competition as the legend of the sport claimed his 26th National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Tournament Championships in Monroe, La. on Saturday.
The title marks the 10th straight year that Francis has won the World Tournament, not counting the 2020 tournament canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Francis has won every year since 2012, along with a streak of eight straight from 2003-10 and five straight from 1995-99 in his 34 years at the event.
This year’s event saw Francis finish with an 85.01 ringer percentage and a 15-0 record in matches, the third straight year the Defiance resident has finished unblemished and the ninth time in his 10-year title reign. Francis saved his best game for last in the finals, nailing a 90.3 percent ringer rate in a battle of 14-0 pitchers against Drew Becker (Ontario, Canada) en route to a 41-17 victory.
The ringer percentage is a drop from his 87.26 percent in last year’s tourney held in Winnemucca, Nev. Francis’ 622 points were 26 clear of the next highest total and his ringer percentage was second highest of any division in the World Championships behind first-time women’s title winner Sarah Chaffee of Wisconsin’s 86.48 percent.
Francis’ 26 titles are also a notable mark as the next-winningest men’s champion has 10, leaving Francis with two more titles than the second, third and fourth-place finishers all-time combined. The pitching great boosted his career world championship win-loss total to 601.5-59.5, a 90.9 percent clip, and puts him fourth all-time in wins.
Francis’ wife Amy also competed in the Women’s Division championships over the weekend. Francis, who entered the tourney fourth all-time in World Championship wins with 242 across 33 events, finished 12th in the division with a 5-10 record and a 70.39 ringer percentage. Amy rebounded from a rough start in her 15 games with four of her five wins coming in the final six matches of the event. The percentage in the finals was a boost from a downturn in the preliminaries of 60 percent ringers.
