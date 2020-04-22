Higher learning became another area hard-hit by the coronavirus, as Urbana University announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing its campus, a decision made following years of declining enrollment and financial issues exacerbated by the pandemic.
Also affected are the athletes competing for Urbana in nine men’s sports and 10 women’s sports, including football.
One of the players on the Urbana Thunder football team, which competes at the Division II level, is former Defiance High School running back Chris Fluker.
Fluker, who was in the process of wrapping up his redshirt freshman season at Urbana following his graduation from Defiance in 2019, had eyes on becoming a part of the 2020 Thunder rotation before things were ripped away.
“I woke up to my alarm like normal but I saw my email go off and then started reading it. It just got worse the more I read,” said Fluker, an education major. “I was sad, I was mad. I felt like I’d been putting in so much work for no reason.”
Fluker was able to travel for four games with Urbana in 2019, as the Thunder tallied a 7-4 mark on the season and were a late-season two-game losing skid away from a possible postseason berth.
Urbana, located about halfway between Columbus and Piqua, had dealt with financial issues, having been acquired by Franklin University in Columbus six years ago – not to be confused with Franklin College, a fellow HCAC member with Defiance College.
“Franklin University’s efforts to stabilize the Urbana campus have met with some success in recent years,” read a statement posted on Urbana University’s website. “However, the global coronavirus pandemic has added a level of stress and uncertainty to Urbana’s prospects that make it impossible to sustain, compelling Franklin University to discontinue physical operations on the branch campus effective after the May Spring 2020 semester has ended. As a result of this decision, academic programming will be moved to Franklin University, while athletic offerings and on-site administrative services will cease at the branch campus.”
Fluker rushed for 924 yards and five scores as a senior in 2018, earning honorable mention all-WBL status and eventually a spot on the Urbana roster heading into 2019.
Though top rusher W.R. Sanders Jr. and No. 3 rusher Maurice Warren would be returning for their senior seasons, Fluker’s sophomore season showed promise of more playing time.
“I was getting ready for a bigger role, my coaches had told me I was going to be in the top three running back rotation,” said Fluker. “When I first got to school, it was a little bit of a struggle with the conditioning but from a physical standpoint, I thought Defiance gave me a good background in terms of lifting and things like that. I never felt like they were better than me, I felt I was at the level I was supposed to be.”
Moving forward, Fluker has four years of eligibility at the college level and has already heard from potential schools.
“I had to ask for my release papers from my coach and that allowed me to be able to talk to other coaches,” explained Fluker. “It’s a lot of schools from Kansas, I think once one school offers you, the whole conference does.
“I want to continue playing football, I just don’t know where yet. I’d like to play football but I just want to graduate college.”
Division III colleges like Illinois Wesleyan, Albion, Mount St. Joseph and Capital have made contact on social media, along with NAIA schools in Kansas like Bethany College, McPherson College, Ottawa University and Sterling College.
Right now, though, Fluker’s thoughts are on what has been lost, not just on what’s ahead.
“I’m just in shock, I don’t know exactly how to feel,” noted Fluker. “It wasn’t just Urbana that made it special, it was the friends and connections I made because of it. Urbana brought us together. I made a lot of friends from places like Florida, Georgia, Tennessee.
“We all left after spring break not knowing that would be the last time we’d see each other.”
