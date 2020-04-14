With the start of their seasons still on hold due to stay-home restrictions as part of combating the COVID-19 outbreak, Defiance Baseball and Softball Associations recently announced plans to begin their seasons if social distancing regulations are relaxed in the coming weeks.
Both DBA and DSA announced that a ‘return to play’ date is tentatively proposed for May 1. The DSA’s spring league, the Black Swamp Softball League, has been cancelled, with refunds being issued to players and teams that had committed to play in the league’s inaugural season.
According to a statement from the Defiance Baseball Association, reguistration will still be open online at www.defiancebaseballassociation.org and late fees will be remitted. Should the season be cancelled, refunds will be sent upon request.
If things are able to get going May 1, tryouts for ages 6-12 would be held May 2 or 3 at the Knights of Columbus fields with a draft to hbe held after tryouts. Tryouts for the 13-15 year old league and the Colt League would be held at Diehl Park on the opposite day.
Practices would likely start May 5 with the season beginning Tuesday, May 26.
In the statement, DBA announced, “If the social distancing decree is still in place for another month, we would still like to delay again and play July and August. Of course, if it goes any further than that, we will have no choice but to cancel the season. Our board memebers will continue to look at options as we move forward.”
The Defiance Softball Association voted at their board of directors meeting to continue suspension of all organization operations through May 1. The summer season is still scheduled to move forward with some modifications.
All evaluation sessions have been cancelled with players not previously on a team being placed on one.
Also, registrations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, and a team placement list and season schedule being set by April 28.
Practices will begin on May 2 and regular seasons games being played from May 18 until June 24. The summer season tournament will be moved to June 30-July 1.
“That is essentially where we are. We want to get things going as soon as possible so we are ready to go whenever we are able to get back at it,” said Defiance Softball Association president Josh Busch. “Right now, we want to do everything we can to get the girls registered so we can get teams ready to go for the season.
We also want to do whatever we can to help financially, so we are going to have a $10 off code available, and we will work with anyone so we can make sure every kid has the opportunity to play.The code to save $10 will be HOPE10.”
Those who are interested in signing up that have not already done so can visit www.defiancesoftball.com.
The aforementioned registration information also applies to the city T-ball program that is run through DSA, though the $10 offer code does not apply.
“All this is obviously subject to change,” added Busch. “I have basically said every option is on the table, except giving up and canceling. If the stay-at-home order is extended, we will continue to do whatever we can to adjust the dates and put together something for the kids.”
