With just six returning starters, it’s a rebuilding year and a year of growing pains for the Defiance wrestling team. But coach Pat Murphy likes what he sees.
“We’re a very young team, with six sophomores and 11 freshmen, but it’s a nice foundation to start with,” Murphy said. “It’s a group that can develop and I’m much more excited about this team than last year’s group. As a whole, the kids are more interested and willing to learn.” There will most likely be a newcomer at 106. That slot will be filled by two freshmen, either Alex Vance or Trevor Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse in particula has strong potential, after finishing third in the highly touted MVKWA in sixth grade, but hasn’t wrestled for a couple of years.
Sophomore Gavino Martinez (15-10 last year, fourth in the WBL at 106), could also wrestle at 106. But for now, he’s at 113.
“Gavino is working hard and wants to be more competitive than he was last season,” Murphy said.
The 120 pound class could come down to sophomore Lance Armstrong (12-22 at 113 last year) and freshman Masen Aguilar.
“Aguilar is an athlete and will be competitive and scrappy,’ Murphy said.
For now, freshman Carmella Castaneda will fill the 126 pound slot. Eventually, this weight class could fall to sophomore Alex Francis (13-15 last year at 113 and 120), or maybe senior Tristan Villarreal.
“Carmella is athletic and went to a lot of wrestling camps during the summer, but it will be hard for Carmella to wrestle junior and senior boys in this weight class,” Murphy said.
The 132 pound class will be manned by Villarreal, or Francis. Villarreal, 12-3 last year and a district qualifier, will be gunning for his fourth consecutive WBL title.
At 138, freshman Nikita Hoeffel gets the early nod.
“Nikita is physical, but needs to develop his skills and technique,” Murphy said.
The 145 pound class is up in the air, but right now it falls to sophomore Eddy Cantu.
The 152 pound class for now likely belongs to freshman Spencer Thompson. Junior Juan Salinas could eventually take this spot, but has to lose some weight to get there.
Sophomore Dom Tracy (4-23 last year) holds down the 160 pound class.
“Dom is much improved and went to some camps in the summer in order toget better,” Murphy said. “After a rough first year last year, he just needs to learn how to win matches.”
Sophomore Alex Hoeffel (6-16 last year), according to Murphy, has matured and is much more physical, but needs to be more skilled.
The 182 and 195 pound classes will fall between junior Mason Beauprez and freshman Caleb Loehr.
“Mason last wrestled as a freshman and is more physical now,” Murphy said. “There is a significant difference between the freshman year and now.Caleb is from South Dakota and wrestled well in middle school with success, but I’m not sure how that translates to Division II wrestling in Ohio. But he has a good foundation and will be a good wrestler down the road.”
“Also, freshman Abram Tracy could fit into one of the two weight classes, but has to keep developing and maturing,” Murphy added. “He wants to learn the skills and techniques, but his best years are probably as a junior and senior.”
Currently, Murphy is still looking to fill the 220 pound weight class.
The 285 pound class is between senior Christian Maldonado and freshman Ashton Rose.
“Christian has never wresled before and is a strong guy, but we’ll have to see how his technique will be, along with the need to be aggressive and physical,” Murphy said. “Ashton has potential, but also hasn’t wrestled before. He has potential, but needs to learn technique.”
Defiance will immediately get thrown into the fire, when it opens at home on Dec. 5 against one of the WBL favorites, st. Marys.
“As this group develops, we could finish fifth in the WBL, or as high as third,” Murphy said. “Right now, I see Wapakoneta as the favorite and then St. Marys. Celina will be good in dual meets, just because they will have a full lineup. Then, there will be a strong battle between the fourth through eighth place slots in the league. We wrestle St. Marys right off the bat, so I hope we can at least make it a competitive match.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.