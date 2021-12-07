Defiance’s 6-3 fourth-place finish in the Western Buckeye League wrestling standings, while below the standard the program’s set over the years, is something that 10th-year head coach Pat Murphy is primed to build on, especially with the most returning experience he’s had in his coaching tenure.
The Bulldogs (15-15 in dual meets, 10th in sectionals) did not lose any players from last year’s squad and return four seniors to the 2021-22 campaign.
“We have a good group of returning letterwinners this season, with 10 combined seniors and juniors returning,” said Murphy. “We have a larger roster than in the past several years, which will allow us to fill most of the weight classes. Although we only have two returning district qualifiers form last season, the increased balance in our lineup with the larger number of returning letterwinners should make us a more competitive team this season.”
The Bulldogs’ veteran core will see three grapplers competing in their senior seasons for their fourth varsity letter, led by Gavino Martinez at 113 and 120. The senior lightweight went 30-8 a season ago and enters this year just 22 wins away from 100 for his career.
Dom Tracy is also back at 175 after a 28-9 campaign in 2020-21 and a 61-48 career mark along with 150-pounder Alex Francis (25-11 last year, 47-56 career) as three-year lettermen.
Senior Alex Hoeffel is back in the program after not competing last season and will grapple at 190 looking to add to his 24 career victories.
Junior Treven Rittenhouse will also be a key cog to build at 126 with a 33-8 mark last year and 53 career triumphs.
“We also had a stronger commitment from multiple wrestlers in regard to off-season work, which should pay dividends for several athletes,” added Murphy. “Our strengths may not make us a great team but we should be improved from where we were last year. The most intangible of our strengths is the quality of our athletes — we are not overly athletic or skilled but we truly like our athletes and feel good about their quality of character.”
Outside of the aforementioned five wrestlers, high-end talent is still a work in progress among the other returning veterans. All juniors, Beau Hesselschwardt (150/157), Nikita Hoeffel (144/150), Ashton Rose (215), Spencer Thompson (165) and Viktor Jurcevich (120/126) have 81 wins between them and all with a career record below .500.
“Despite 10 letterwinners returning, we’re still inexperienced compared to many teams,” admitted Murphy. “Many of the letter winners were thrown into starting positions before they were mature or skilled enough for varsity competition … It will be interesting to see how much we have improved from the end of last year to the beginning of this year through offseason work.”
The opposite ends of the class list will be areas of challenge for the Bulldogs in filling spots at both 106 and 285.
A group of five newcomers will add to the rosters in junior Gavin Miller (165/175) and a four-man contingent of freshmen in Mason Ducat (106/113), Joey Robinson (126/132), Michael Walz (126/132) and Malachi Simmons (132/138).
Though the chance to retake the Western Buckeye League’s top spot for the first time since a 2014-15 repeat run may not be ready yet, the chance to rise in the league hierarchy is.
“We should be improved from last season but it may be hard to predict what that means in terms of wins and losses,” said Murphy. “We’re looking to place in the top three of the WBL and return to advancing a more respectable number of athletes to the district tournament at season’s end.
“The WBL appears once again to be a race between St. Marys and everyone else. Wapakoneta is most likely next best with us and Celina battling it out for third. We should fare well in the duals, especially given our relatively full lineup. Our greatest improvement needs demonstrated in the league tournament, where we performed poorly last season.”
If Murphy’s prognostications are accurate, the Bulldogs have plenty of room for optimism after Defiance’s narrow win over Wapakoneta to open the year on Thursday. The Bulldogs’ home opener will come against league favorite St. Marys this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Defiance will compete in the Fricker’s Duals at Defiance College’s Smart Center on Dec. 17-18, host the Defiance Border Wars Tri-State Challenge on Dec. 28-29, compete in the Perrysburg Invitational on Jan. 17-18 and the Napoleon Gold Medal Duals on Jan. 14-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.