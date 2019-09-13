The Defiance volleyball team put together a string of points in games two and three to pull away to a three set win over Kenton, 25-10, 25-10 and 25-17.
In game three, Kenton actually led, 15-10. But Defiance finished the final game on a 15-2 run.
“I think we got a little too comfortable out there in game three,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “The girls knew they needed to take care of the ball better and they were able to put it together to pull out the win.”
After a Defiance time out, the Lady Bulldogs, behind the serving of Kendall Black, tallied nine consecutive points to take a 19-15 lead. During the run, Black compiled three aces and finished the night with five, while Janelle Bryant had two kills and Courtney Daeger had a kill.
After a Defiance hitting error put the score at 19-16, Defiance scored three straight points on a Bryant ace and kill and a Brashear kill.
After a Defiance kill attempt sailed out of bounds, Defiance scored the final three points to win the match. Abby Elwood had a kill, Ashley Tettenhorst recorded her sixth ace of the match and Daeger finished the match with her seventh kill, a career high. Elwood also had her most hitting attempts, going 11-11.
“Tonight, my shoulder (which has been bothering me lately) was better and I was fresh and ready to go,” Elwood said. “(Setter) Jordan (Davis) and I have been working a lot in practice on our connection and tonight, Jordan had some amazing sets. I was able to get up higher and swinging higher.”
Daeger, who missed last year because of an injury, is starting the feel normal and had one of her better nights hitting. She was 9-10 hitting, with four kills.i
“My ankle’s getting stronger and I feel like I can finish off the games stronger,” Daeger said. “Jordan really led me better tonight, she put the ball where it needed to be.”
In game two, with the score knotted at 5-5, Defiance scored five straight points to take a 10-5 lead. Elwood and Bryant, who had a game high 18 kills, each had two kills in the run.
With the Defiance lead at 12-8, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 9-1 run to take a 21-9 advantage. Bryant totaled five kills and Black garnered two kills during the run.
After Kenton scored on a Laney Harpel kill, Defiance finished the game on a 4-0 run. Davis had an ace, Bryant had two kills and Elwood finished the game with a kill.
In game one, four aces by Tettenhorst enabled Defiance to score seven stright points to expand its nine point lead to 21-5, en route to the 25-10 win.
“Ashley has been doing a good job for us,” Williams said. “She’s starting to feel more confident at the varsity level.”
For Defiance, while Bryant (18 kills) and Kaylee Brashear (nine kills) led the team as usual in kills, Kendall Black also had seven kills and Abby Elwood and Courtney Daeger contributed more in kills in the contest.
“We were able to spread out our attacks more tonight, so that was good,” Williams said.
Also for Defiance, Davis finished with 40 assists. Libero Tori Vukodinovich was 10-13 in serve receive and had a team high 14 digs. Brashear added 12 digs and Bryant collected 10 digs.
Defiance, which won its fourth straight, improved to 8-2 and 3-0 in the WBL. The Lady Bulldogs travel to Wauseon on Saturday, at 1 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Kenton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17
Kenton (1-4, 0-3 WBL) — Lascha Wells 3 aces; Lindsey Smith 3 kills.
Defiance (8-2, 3-0 WBL) — Tori Vukadinovich 10-13 serve receive, 14 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 11-12 serving, 6 aces, 10 digs; Abby Elwood 11-11 hitting, 7 kills, 3 digs; Kaylee Brashear 14-19 hitting, 9 kills, 3 -3 setting, 6-6 serve receive, 12 digs; Kendall Black 14-15 hitting, 7 kills, 16-18 serving, 5 aces, 3 digs; Courtney Daeger 9-10 hitting, 4 kills, 9-9 serving, 6 digs; Jordan Davis 6-7 hitting, 7-8 serving, 71-73 setting, 40 assists, 7 digs; Janelle Bryant 26-28 hitting, 18 kills, 11-12 serving, 6-6 serve receive, 10 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-9, 25-4.
