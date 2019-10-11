The Defiance volleyball team swept invading St. Marys 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 to finish the season 8-1 in Western Buckeye League play Thursday.
The Bulldogs are currently 17-4 overall and will close the season Saturday at Napoleon.
“We are so very proud of the effort the girls put in this season with the focus on playing competitively in the WBL,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “Finishing 8-1 is amazing.”
Janelle Bryant led Defiance with 13 kills. Kaylee Brashear added 10. Jordan Davis led the team with 30 assists.
“They had a very tough week this week with four matches, two of which were on the road,” Williams said of the final stretch of the season. “One went to five (sets). They pushed through and earned the win.”
After the end of the regular season Saturday, the Bulldog netters will be off until Thursday, when they host a sectional final at 7:30 p.m.
Defiance def. St. Marys, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
St. Marys (8-14, 4-5 WBL) - No stats.
Defiance (17-4, 8-1 WBL) - Abby Elwood 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 1 assist; Kaylee Brashear 10 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 13 digs, 2 assists; Kendall Black 9 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Courtney Daeger 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Jordan Davis 2 kills, 1 ace, 15 digs, 30 assists; Janelle Bryant 13 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs, 1 assist; Ashley Tettenhorst 2 aces, 10 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 25 digs, 1 assist.
Reserves: Defiance won, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.