WAPAKONETA — Defiance improved to 16-4 (7-1 WBL) with a three set victory over Wapakoneta on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20.
“Jordan Davis did a very nice job tonight handling the ball,” explained Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “She did a great job at the service line as well.”
Davis had three kills, three aces, 11 digs and 27 assists for the Bulldogs while Kaylee Brashear had 10 kills and 20 digs.
“Wapak has a very nice team,” added Williams. “We have been watching them this season and knew they were going to go at us hard. They have been taking matches from quite a few of the WBL schools, and we knew that they were looking to take it from us. They worked really hard and like to keep it a pretty fast pace. I am proud of our girls for pushing through and playing so aggressively. It was a solid WBL win!”
Defiance hosts St. Mary’s for senior night on Thursday.
At Wapakoneta
Defiance def. Wapakoneta, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20
Defiance (13-3, 7-1 WBL) — Abby Elwood 5 kills, 5 digs; Kaylee Brashear 10 kills, 20 digs; Courtney Daeger 3 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Jordan Davis 3 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs, 27 assists; Janelle Bryant 12 kills, 13 digs; Kendall Black 4 blocks, 3 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 27 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 10 digs; Kaitlyn Parrih 3 digs.
Wapakoneta (13-8, 4-4 WBL) — No statistics.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-21, 25-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.