ARCHBOLD — Defiance cruised to a three-set victory over Archbold, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 at the Thunderdome on Tuesday night.
Jordan Davis, the Bulldog’s senior setter, had a big night with three kills, nine digs and 23 assists. She also reached a career milestone in the process.
“Jordan Davis worked to earn her 1,000th career assist for the program and we are all very proud of the effort and determination she put into this accomplishment,” explained Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “She knows that it wouldn’t have been possible without her team behind her.”
Janelle Bryant went 26-31 hitting with 11 kills and eight digs, while Kaylee Brashear was 14-21 hitting with five kills and 14 digs.
“Archbold is a very nice team and they are very well coached,” added Williams. “Our girls did an excellent job tonight in serve receive and behind the serving line.”
Whether it be Davis or a host of other players that stepped up for the Bulldogs, Williams was happy with the effort she saw in the victory.
“I was proud of the ladies tonight,” she said. “It was a great accomplishment for Jordan and the program and a good win for us. Everyone was a part of tonight’s win.”
Kayla Boettger finished with seven kills for the Bluestreaks while Olivia Smith added six kills.
Defiance heads to Shawnee on Thursday to open WBL action.
At Archbold
Defiance def. Archbold, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Defiance (5-2) — Kaylee Brashear 14-21 hitting, 5 kills, 14 digs; Kendall Black 8-9 hitting, 4 kills, 6 digs; Courtney Daeger 11-14 hitting, 6 kills; Jordan Davis 3 kills, 9 digs, 23 assists; Janelle Bryant 26-31 hitting, 11 kills, 8 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 9 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 5 digs.
Archbold (2-3) — Kayla Boettger 7 kills; Olivia Smith 6 kills; Hadley Galvan 5 kills.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-20, 25-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.