Defiance KB Machine 12U finished the all-star season at 12-1 by capturing the Defiance Tournament, beating Paulding 12-2, along with the Middle Point tournament by topping Decatur (Ind.), 3-2. Members include, front row, from left: Noah Gomez, Logan Hutcheson, Cody Shaw and Abel Rubio. Back row, from left: GQ Smiddy, Brezlen Zipfel, Khalil Ligon, Sam Gerschutz, Brady Borton, Dre Singleton, Tallon Jimenez and Cohen Stockman. Coaches (not pictured): Fritz Zipfel, Jason Hutcheson, John Shaw, Mark Gerschutz, Shannon Stockman and Elias Jimenez.

